Defiant Taylor cements her all-time great status with epic victory over Serrano 

Katie Taylor cemented her status as the greatest female fighter of all time with a sensational victory over Amanda Serrano on the biggest night in women's boxing history at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor started impressively, survived a relentless Serrano onslaught in the middle rounds before somehow bouncing back to finish the stronger and claim a split decision victory as Tricolours flew on a raucous night in New York.

In the process, Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight titles and her undefeated record. But the nature of both her win and the pulsating ten rounds of action ensured there were immediate calls for the pair to again go toe to toe in a rematch.

"What a fighter Amanda Serrano is. I think we’re both winners here tonight," said Taylor, her face bloodied and swelling but her smile still lighting up the camera. "Look at what we’ve just done — sold out Madison Square Garden, the biggest fight in female boxing history. Both of us have broken down so many barriers in our career and I’m just grateful to be in this position really. What fight, what a win, what a night."

Immediately the talk turned to a rematch. "Let’s do it again Amanda!" laughed Taylor as the two warriors shared a warm embrace in the ring. "Whatever she wants," said Serrano. "We’re trying to put women’s boxing on top."

Taylor's promotor Eddie Hearn went a step further as he suggested that the rematch does indeed have to happen — with Croke Park the venue.

"Katie Taylor is one of the greatest things to ever come out of Ireland. If we don't go back to Ireland for a fight before her career is done, it will be a big big big shame," said Hearn on a night when Taylor had again redefined the sport. "I think we should run this rematch back in Ireland. Let Katie Taylor for the first time back in Croke Park. We'll see what happens. We'll talk to Jake but tonight forget me, forget Jake. It's about these two women. What a credit to the sport."

Just too good: Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn celebrate winning in the changing room after the fight. Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

Serrano's advisor Jake Paul, when asked if his fighter would travel to Dublin for a September or October re-run said: "One hundred per cent. She's a true champion. Wherever, whenever. Clearly the Irish fans are mad so we got some unsettled business."

On a night that was short of neither hype not history, the respective ringwalks of first Serrano and then Taylor raised the decibels and pandemonium inside Manhattan's iconic hall of combat.

Taylor started the sharper of the two in a cagey opening but if the fight took a long time getting here, it didn't take too long to warm up.

By the third and fourth round, the rivals were engaged in close and crushing combat but in the fifth round the bout looked like it may have swung definitively Serrano's way. The challenger caught Taylor in an onslaught and Taylor's defences fell low, leaving her vulnerable. That she survived the round was remarkable in itself but for good measure she mixed in some ruthless responses of her own too.

While Taylor steadied herself somewhat, the more damaging punches still looked to be those being landed by Serrano with some ringside pundits suggesting the champion needed to step it up in the closing three rounds to have a chance with the judges.

Yet as true at 35 as any year in her illustrious career, Taylor's footwork remained imperious, kept her in the fight and then walked her into the ascendancy again. So too did her hands as she dominated the closing two rounds in an absolutely thrilling finish.

The tenth and final round ended with the pound for pound queens trading huge blows in the middle of the ring leaving them both, and all in attendance, exhausted.

As the fight went to the scorecards, the Taylor camp looked confident. It was to be rewarded as she retained her titles on a split decision with two judges favouring the champion 96-93 and 97-93, one the challenger, 96-94. Another iconic night in the remarkable life of Katie Taylor.