Cork's Eddie Dunbar wins second professional race

Cork’s Eddie Dunbar has won his second professional race, the Tour de Hongrie in Hungary on Sunday.

The Corkman attacked with two kilometres remaining of the final stage, immediately gapping the other riders in the front group on the climb of Gyongyos-Kekesteto, and opened up a solid lead.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was pipped for the stage victory on the line when he was caught and passed by 20-year-old Italian Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) in the final 50 metres of the 184km stage.

Overnight leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl), lost his lead on the 12-kilometre final climb to the Kekestetö lookout on the highest mountain in Hungary.

“I think it is another step in the right direction,” Dunbar said, reflecting on what the success means for his career. “The last four days went really good. I was hoping I would get to do the Giro d’Italia this year, so I was hoping to be in Hungary [where the Giro started – ed.] for a different reason.

“Coming back from that disappointment, I stayed on it. I kept my condition good. It would have been easy to come here and back off and be disappointed in not making the Giro team. But to come here and leave with a GC victory is good for me personally. I think it is good for the team also.”