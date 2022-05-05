Basketball Ireland reveal live streaming deal for all National League games

Five-year partnership with Norwegian firm Joymo will see every Super League, Division 1 and National Cup games streamed live
Fresh approach: In attendance at the announcement of a 5-year OTT agreement for the National League are, from left, Josh Wilson of DBS Éanna, Basketball Ireland Chief Executive Officer John Feehan, Joymo Chief Executive Officer Michael Emery, and Claire Melia of The Address UCC Glanmire.

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 16:38
Examiner Staff

Basketball Ireland have announced an ambitious plan that will see every Super League, Division 1 and National Cup game streamed live, starting next season. 

The national federations revealed that it has secured a five-year agreement with leading live streaming platform, Joymo, which was signed on Wednesday at the National Basketball Arena.

"The ground-breaking deal will see over 650 games streamed each season via an over-the-top (OTT) platform, accessible on the Basketball Ireland website. The InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy and Paudie O’Connor National Cup finals will remain free-to-air with Basketball Ireland’s TV partner, TG4, next season," they said.

A range of ticketing options will be available, including individual game passes and an all-game season pass with full pricing details to be announced at a later date.

“This is huge news for basketball here in Ireland, as the growth of the sport continues apace," Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, said. "We have 50 National League teams and now you’ll be able to watch every game live in one place. Joymo has worked with a number sporting bodies globally and brings a huge depth of expertise in the OTT field and they will be building a tailormade user-friendly platform for Basketball Ireland."

Michael Emery, Joymo CEO, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Basketball Ireland and look forward to building a ‘Home of Basketball’ streaming proposition for fans of the leagues, teams and sport in this market."

Founded in Norway in late-2017, Joymo enables rights holders to broadcast their valuable content direct-to-consumers, connecting their events and competitions with a global audience.

