EY and Hockey Ireland announce three year sponsorship deal

Ernst and Young Ireland and Hockey Ireland have agreed a new three-year partnership that will see the accountancy firm become the main sponsor of Ireland's male and female national teams at underage and senior level.

The game has grow in public appeal on the back of the Irish men's and women's senior international sides recent good run of from on the international stage.

Hockey Ireland governs the 32 counties in Ireland and was established in 2000 following a merger of the two pre-existing Unions which governed the men's and women's hockey separately.

Said Hockey Ireland HP director Lisa Jacob: "We've seen the benefit of our strong partnership with EY for a number of years across our All-Ireland domestic league, not least for the 2022/23 season, with new initiatives introduced and competitive levels within the EY Hockey League higher than ever.

"The extension of the partnership to now include all eight of our international squads, including our Senior Women’s and Senior Men’s teams as they look to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024, will bring significant impact.

"Having one sponsor that goes right through the system adds huge value, allowing us to have an impact over a number of years in a strategic but also a very tangible way. This commitment gives us capacity we haven’t had before, and brings EY with us on the journey to Paris and beyond.”

Added EY's Frank O'Keeffe: “The EY Hockey League continues to be a source of great pride for all of us at EY Ireland and today we are strengthening our partnership with Hockey Ireland as we support the game from grassroots through to international level.

"In EY we are delighted to have this fantastic opportunity to continue to support the many incredibly talented players and coaches as well as the ever-growing number of wonderful hockey fans throughout this island.