'We have to still look at our discipline' - relieved Rowntree has plenty to work on

Munster won in Italy without their Six Nations stars.
'We have to still look at our discipline' - relieved Rowntree has plenty to work on

ITALIAN JOB: John Hodnett breaks past Jacob Umaga of Benetton in Treviso on Saturday. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 06:47
Kevin Fallon

Benetton 30 

Munster 40 

Graham Rowntree reckons Munster need to improve their discipline heading into the business end of the season after surviving a serious test in Treviso when they had two men in the bin during the second-half of a cracking contest.

Munster, having recovered from a dreadful start, bossed matters after that in a crucial URC tie at Stadio Monigo but Rowntree says they have plenty of room for improvement.

“We have to still look at our discipline. We need 15 players on the field at any one time so we will have a look at that. I am proud of how we came back but we have to look at our discipline,” he said after an invaluable win that sees them climb above Benetton in the URC table.

Both sides were missing their Six Nations players but Munster made their job considerably more difficult when they fell 12-0 behind inside 13 minutes at Stadio Monigo before rallying to take control.

“I am relieved. We dug in there. It could have gotten away from us. They played fantastically well, Treviso, but we have got to look at our discipline going forward.

“They got a try bonus at the end there, but it was always going to be an important game for us,” he added after their seventh league win in 13 matches.

Early tries from centre Marco Zanon and winger Ignacio Mendy pushed the Italians into a commanding lead but Munster, with John Hodnett leading the way, came storming back.

Calvin Nash chipped and chased to send scrum-half Paddy Patterson over. Joey Carbery went to full-back when Ben Healy came on for the injured Nash but while Hodnett put Jack O’Sullivan through for a try, they trailed 15-14 at the break.

Munster dominated the second-half despite playing half of it with 14 men.

Hodnett scored after going wide on the left before Jean Kleyn pushed through No.8 Henry Stowers to secure the bonus point. Carbery’s fourth conversion made it 28-18 after 50 minutes.

Healy, having also been binned the previous week in Toulouse, returned from a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on but Munster remained down to 14 men when replacement hooker Barron picked up a yellow card for a ruck offence and this time Benetton punished them with Mendy getting his second try in the right corner after they went wide.

Carbery missed his first kick of the day with a 65th-minute penalty before a superb crosskick from Healy set up Antoine Frisch for their fifth try and Healy was also the creator to send Carbery over four minutes from time and seal a fine win.

Benetton though pulled back a try bonus point in the final play which could yet prove crucial in the battle for knockout places when Mendy completed his hat-trick in the right corner at the end of a very entertaining game played in front of a crowd of 4,082 in Treviso.

Benetton: R Smith (M Albanese 54-64); I Mendy, M Zanon, F Drago, M Bellini (M Watson 64); J Umaga, D Duvenage (c) (Albanese 73); N Tetaz (T Gallo 47), S Maile (B Bernasconi 55), T Pasquali (F Alongi 64); M Lazzaroni (C Wegner 46), R Favretto; G Pettinelli, A Izekor, H Stowers (A Steyn 51).

Munster: S Daly; C Nash (B Healy 21), A Frisch, M Fekitoa (R Scannell 72, L Coombes (N Scannell 57-64); J Carbery, P Patterson (N Cronin 77); J Wycherley (M Donnelly 72), N Scannell (c) (D Barron 54,), R Salanoa (S Archer 54); J Kleyn (C Hurley 54), F Wycherley; J O'Sullivan (R Quinn 72), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).

More in this section

Rob Cross and Chris Dobey contest Masters final at Milton Keynes Rob Cross and Chris Dobey contest Masters final at Milton Keynes
Kate O’Connor smashes Irish indoor pentathlon record Kate O’Connor smashes Irish indoor pentathlon record
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic proud of ‘special journey’ to 22nd grand slam title
<p>A video board at Levi's Stadium shows a message for Damar Hamlin during an NFL football game. File pic: AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Damar Hamlin posts thank you message to fans

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.234 s