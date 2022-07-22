Rory McIlroy to play at the BMW PGA Championship in boost to DP World Tour

McIlroy is to return to the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in three years this summer
Rory McIlroy to play at the BMW PGA Championship in boost to DP World Tour
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy reacts after an eagle on the 10th green during day three of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 15:31
Carl Markham

World number three Rory McIlroy is to return to the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in three years this summer as one of the flagship events on the DP World Tour boosts its star quality.

The tournament, which takes place in early September at Wentworth, is one of only four on the tour with a prize fund of £6.6million which is only surpassed by the £8.2m season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

And, with both the former European Tour and its American counterpart the PGA Tour embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious battle with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series, McIlroy’s appearance in Surrey provides a shot in the arm.

“I look forward to competing again at the BMW PGA Championship,” said Florida-based McIlroy, who has been the biggest opponent of LIV Golf.

“It’s an event I always love playing – the West Course has been good to me in the past, and the fans are incredibly supportive.

“I’ve had a consistent year so far and having a chance to win again at the iconic Wentworth would help my season-long campaign.”

The four-time major winner, who was in contention for last week’s 150th Open Championship up until the final two holes and a 2014 champion at Wentworth, is joined in a star-studded field by a number of fellow major winners.

Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is confirmed alongside the man he deposed, Jon Rahm, with 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, defending BMW PGA champion Billy Horschel and the 2020 winner Tyrrell Hatton.

More in this section

Mark English 21/7/2022 English just misses out on world final in Oregon
William Hill World Darts Championship 2021/22 - Day Seven - Alexandra Palace Dimitri Van Den Bergh shocks former housemate Peter Wright to take Blackpool win
Vingegaard wins stage to all but clinch Tour title after Tadej Pogacar crash drama Vingegaard wins stage to all but clinch Tour title after Tadej Pogacar crash drama
WentworthPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Charles Leclerc topped opening practice in France (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Charles Leclerc has the edge over Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up