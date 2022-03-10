The reality is that Russia remains one of the most powerful forces in European football

Y terminating one of the largest sponsorships in European sport, stripping the Champions League final from St Petersburg, and throwing Russian teams out of European competition, you might expect that Uefa has washed itself of Russia.
For many GAA fans, TG4 and its GAA BEO coverage of the National League is a weekend staple. The Sunday roast in many houses is incomplete without the gravy on top — live action from TG4, as Gaeilge — as competitive inter-county GAA is beamed into homes, often from wind and rainswept venues across the country.
This year’s coverage is
expected to bring in record numbers of viewers as fans finally enjoy watching live games where atmosphere can once again be experienced through TV screens along with a sense of ‘normality’ returning to the GAA calendar.
Last year was a different ball game due to myriad reasons, and figures shared with
Allianz National League coverage in 2021 show a year of great challenge.
For last season’s National League coverage on TG4, 1.6m viewers tuned into GAA BEO’s coverage throughout the entire campaign, a 34-programme season.
This number across all GAA BEO league fixtures works out at just north of 47,000 viewers tuning into each programme — which very often is made up of more than one match.
Nielsen, which crunched the numbers, hasn’t indicated a breakdown per programme or outlined the matches which captured the imagination, but based on these numbers some games will have been lucky to draw an audience of 30,000.
Understandably, TG4 didn’t want to discuss these numbers given their low bar for what was a challenging season for the league as stands and terraces remained empty.
To put into some perspective, 1.6m viewers for an entire league campaign is about 50% more than will tune into an All Ireland football final.
So why were the numbers so low for 2021?
According to GAA broadcast sources, the appetite to watch a game where no fans were present, with no atmosphere sizzling through the screen, was a major turn-off.
The main camera position is deliberately and rightly focused on the main stand in most grounds, so a large empty edifice with no supporters is a tough watch for what effectively looks like a training game.
The commercial value for such small numbers will certainly not equate to any meaningful return of investment for headline sponsor Allianz. However, for many big brands, association with a quality product is sometimes the overriding objective, even over audience.
While the numbers of those watching GAA coverage on RTÉ — which has a contract to broadcast less than 10 matches each league season — will be higher, TG4 will say it’s unconcerned by last year’s figures. The real value comes now, and a league season that has already captured the
entire GAA public imagination — expect a significant rise when the numbers are pulled together at the end of this league season.
Richard Fahey has departed Tennis Ireland after a successful period at the helm of an organisation which is, let’s just say, challenging.
‘Sports strategy’ is a well-worn excuse to delay key decision-making without any clear objectives short-term objectives.
The recent announcement that the Ladies European Tour will return to Ireland with an Irish Open at Dromoland Castle next September — after being absent from the Tour for a decade — is a strategic development worth shouting about for Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly, who has been consistent in the promotion of female participation in the sport.
More on golf numbers in The Pitch soon.
Arsenal has launched a strong bid to beat Tottenham in the battle for the Premier League title… for football’s most expensive tickets.
Gooners will have to fork out an extra 4% for season tickets next season, bringing the average price to €1,515, according to News Tank Football.
At the start of the current campaign a survey by Reach found that the highest priced season tickets (Cat A) were for Tottenham (€2,691), then Arsenal (€2,437), with Manchester City in third (€1,707).
Taking fourth and fifth slots comes West Ham, and Southampton.
Yes, you read right.
The Pitch recently revealed that the GAA is entering the world of NFTs with big plans in the area of crypto content.
A pilot study is under way, being managed by Richie Hogan of the GAA and GPA, with an official launch expected by the end of the month.
Further details of the GAA’s plans and what it will mean for commercial interests and supporters will be revealed in coming weeks.