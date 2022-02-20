Competitor airlifted to hospital after incident on Killarney Forest Rally

The Killarney Forest Rally, that was based in Castleisland and marked the opening of the Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship, was curtailed following an accident on the day’s fourth stage at Mount Eagle, a 9.88 kilometre stage that finished to the east of the village of Cordal.

A car went off the forest road and a member of crew was taken by ambulance to a nearby location from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.