Competitor airlifted to hospital after incident on Killarney Forest Rally

The Killarney Forest Rally, that was based in Castleisland and marked the opening of the Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship, was curtailed following an accident on the day’s fourth stage at Mount Eagle, a 9.88 kilometre stage that finished to the east of the village of Cordal.
A car went off the forest road and a member of crew was taken by ambulance to a nearby location from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.
The result of the event was based on those after the opening loop of three stages with Derry’s Desi Henry and his Donegal co-driver Paddy Robinson (Ford Fiesta R5) awarded the win - finishing 2.9 seconds ahead of the Hyundai i20 R5 of Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty.
On the opening Mount Eagle stage Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien (Ford Fiesta R5) was just a fraction of second ahead of Moffett with Henry 5.6 seconds further behind. Top seed Cathan McCourt had a torrid time, in very wet conditions, he had to traverse the entire stage without the wipers as the mechanism in his Fiesta failed on the start line. Henry was quickest on S.S. 2, the longest of the rally at 16km where sections had cut up making conditions more difficult. O’Brien retired on S.S. 3 as Henry, with another fastest time, moved 2.9 seconds ahead of Moffett. Jordan Hone, on his first gravel rally in his Fiesta R5, was third – some 12.2 seconds further behind in a top six that also included Conor McCourt, Niall Henry and Joe Hegarty. Conor McCourt (Fiesta) finished down in 49th place over seven minutes adrift of the winners.
Meanwhile, after taking the lead on the second stage, Belfast’s Jonny Greer and his Sligo co-driver Darragh Mullen went on to win the Orchard Motorsport Kirkistown Rally, the opening round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship.