Basketball Super League: Ballincollig and Tralee split weekend Superleague series

Honours were even after a split weekend series between Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Tradehouse Central Ballincollig — with the Kerry side inflicting a first defeat on Kieran O’Sullivan’s men 94-90 on Saturday after 13 games unbeaten. However, Ballincollig gained swift revenge on Sunday, winning 79-73 at Ballincollig Community School.

Saturday’s game saw Nikola Roso (27), Aaron Calixte (23) and Darragh O’Hanlon (16) the top-scorers for Tralee, with the home side edging 73-67 in front by the end of the third before closing out the win. Andre Nation top scored for Ballincollig with 35 points, followed by Milorad Sedlarevic (18), and Ciaran O’Sullivan (12).

Sunday’s game had a similar pattern. It was level at 57 apiece at the end of the third, before the home advantage proved crucial once more, with Ballincollig eventually winning 79-73. Andre Nation (22), Milorad Sedlarevic (11), Pau Cami Galera (9) topped the scoring charts.

“We are thrilled with the win over the cup champions, both teams were tired after the night before. We analysed our performance from last night and made keys adjustments. These gave us a good lead in first half, Andre’s injury restricted us in the third quarter, clutch shooting by Ciaran and Adrian O’Sullivan and Andre steals ensured the win. The crowd were fantastic today and helped us get over the line,” Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan said.

C&S Neptune also had to make do with a .500 weekend, and were edged out on Sunday 75-74 by Belfast Star after a 96-71 win over Moycullen on Saturday. A strong third quarter turned the game in their favour on Saturday, only conceding eight points and racking up 21 points to lead 75-53 going into the final quarter.

“The scoreline flatters us a bit, but we will take it and move on to next challenge,” said Neptune player-coach Colin O’Reilly.

Meanwhile Mark Scannell’s The Address UCC Glanmire made it 13 MissQuote.ie Super League and cup wins in a row with a 99-52 win away at IT Carlow. Their two Americans led scoring, with Tierney Pfirman on 18 and Carrie Shephard on 15, followed by Ireland international Claire Melia with 11. Scannell described the win as “a clinical and professional performance”.

“So now we can concentrate on [WIT Waterford] Wildcats on Wednesday, a huge game at this stage of the season.”

The win kept Glanmire ahead of the pack but local rivals Singleton SuperValu Brunell are on their tail after a hard-fought 71-65 win over Trinity Meteors.

Brunell trailed 33-32 at half-time before opening up a 10-point advantage by the end of the third to help steer them home. Ireland co-captain Edel Thornton top scored with 19 points, followed by Kwanza Murray (18), and Shannon Ryan (16). Trinity Meteors scoring was led by A’Lexxus Davis (25), with international duo Sarah Kenny and Dayna Finn hitting 15 and 13 points respectively.

WIT Waterford Wildcats’ game at Team Garvey’s St Mary’s was postponed, but they face a crunch tie against Glanmire on Wednesday, while Team Garvey’s St Mary’s face Brunell the same evening.

DCU Mercy picked up their first win in three MissQuote.ie Super League games, finishing 85-71 at Killester. Their two Americans, Bailey Greenberg (35) and Alarie Mayze (30), scored the majority of their points, but it was the team’s defence that head coach Mark Ingle highlighted in the aftermath.

It was a second win in a row for Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, defeating Fr Mathews 87-64. They had a 21-point advantage by half -time, 47-26, and never looked back. Kate O’Flaherty (23), Ciara Bracken (19), and new signing Emi Guimond (18) led the attack, while Fr Mathews’ leading scorers were Ireland co-captain Gráinne Dwyer (21), Shannon Brady (17), and Aisling McCann (11)