1,900 Irish sports clubs will receive funding today

Almost 2,000 sports clubs will today receive their cut of the cake from the largest ever injection of capital funding into grassroots sport.
The €150m in funding to be announced later today, under the Sports Capital and Equipment programme, will benefit 1,900 clubs from across 35 different sports.
The record funding allocation - secured following negotiations between Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath - follows a record level of applications to the programme last March when more than 3,000 were received. The funding will support the development of new pitches, clubhouses, lighting, all-weather facilities, and sports equipment.
The assessment process was adjusted for this year’s programme with greater marks awarded to projects which would increase female participation, as well as increasing participation for people with disabilities.
Due to the amount of funding secured, all eligible applications have received an allocation. For unsuccessful applicants, they will have one final opportunity to amend their application. €7m has been set aside for those deemed invalid or ineligible with their initial submission.
Under the Sports Capital Programme, over 13,000 projects have now benefited from sports capital funding since 1998, bringing the total allocations in that time to over €1 billion.