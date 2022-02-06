Athletics: Andrew Coscoran runs outstanding race to secure win in New York

Coscoran beat a world-class field to win the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meeting in New York on Sunday
Athletics: Andrew Coscoran runs outstanding race to secure win in New York

Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 19:05
Cathal Dennehy

Irish milers Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann produced a pair of outstanding performances at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meeting in New York on Sunday, with Coscoran beating a world-class field to win in 3:53.64 and McCann clocking 3:53.87 to finish third.

It moves them to sixth and seventh on the national all-time indoor lists and was the first win by an Irish athlete at a World Indoor Tour gold meeting.

“I was a bit tired coming off last week’s race so I sat towards the back of the field and I was able to come through,” said Coscoran. “I’m happy out. I wasn’t expecting to run that fast. I said to Feidhlim (Kelly), my coach, this morning, that I was a bit tired. But I felt like I was strong in the last 200 and if someone came up to my shoulder I felt like I had another gear.” Coscoran will now race four times in Europe in the coming weeks on the path to next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

McCann was equally thrilled with his run.

“I came in here not really knowing what shape I was in but I had a quick chat with my dad before I came on and he said, ‘don’t be scared of the pace.’ I got myself into a good position and made my move progressively. Coscoran came flying by me and I just tried to hang on as long as I could.” Sarah Lavin was also in action at the event, the Olympian finishing fifth in the 60m hurdles in a season’s best of 8.10. Georgie Hartigan clocked 4:15.42 to finish eighth in the 1500m while Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner finished 10th in the same race in 4:18.01.

More in this section

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Day 1 - Cross-Country Skiing 'It was one of the toughest races I have ever done'
The main sporting talking points as we head into 2022 I’m back: Lewis Hamilton breaks silence after missing out on world title
Hockey Ireland begin search for new CEO Hockey Ireland begin search for new CEO
Athletics: Andrew Coscoran runs outstanding race to secure win in New York

Moffett and Hayes claim Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up