Athletics: Andrew Coscoran runs outstanding race to secure win in New York

Irish milers Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann produced a pair of outstanding performances at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meeting in New York on Sunday, with Coscoran beating a world-class field to win in 3:53.64 and McCann clocking 3:53.87 to finish third.

It moves them to sixth and seventh on the national all-time indoor lists and was the first win by an Irish athlete at a World Indoor Tour gold meeting.