Moffett and Hayes claim Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

Taking the lead on the second stage, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes netted a 14.1 second victory in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, the opening round of the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

The Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) pushed right to the end, even surviving a damaged wheel rim on the final stage, to claim second.

Wet and windy conditions prevailed during Saturday’s nine stages around Loughrea. Evans was best on the opener near Kiltormer to lead Moffett by 2.2 seconds. Malfunctioning wipers cost Evans time while Derry’s Callum Devine’s cause wasn’t helped when his Ford Fiesta Rally 2 experienced understeer issues. Moffett was content with his pace as he edged in front on S.S. 2 only for Evans to cut the deficit to a tenth of a second by the end of the loop of three stages. Devine was some 17 seconds adrift followed by top seed, Alastair Fisher (VW Polo), Cathan McCourt and VW Polo GTi R5 debutant Daniel Cronin. Declan Boyle reckoned the suspension of his Fiesta WRC was too hard, he also had a misted windscreen.

On the repeat loop, the top trio remained unchanged and even though he went into a drain, Moffett extended his lead to 10.2 seconds. Keeping a steady pace, Moffett finished the day with a 14.1 second lead over Evans, who had a brief excursion into a ditch. Devine was third overnight - 17.5 seconds off top spot. Fisher improved to regain fourth helped when McCourt spun twice as Daniel Cronin (sixth) opted for caution on his VW Polo GTi debut.

On Sunday Alastair Fisher slipped down the order when he sustained two front wheel punctures on the Black Road stage. Moffett’s Hyundai suffered power steering woes on S.S. 11 as Evans posted a cracking time to move to within 5.1 seconds. Donegal drivers Kelly and Boyle both retired. Moffett managed to repel the challenge of Evans, who almost threw second spot away when he hit a wall on the final stage. Devine, McCourt, Cronin and Fisher completed the top six.