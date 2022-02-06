"It was one of the toughest races I have ever done"

Thomas Maloney Westgaard was 43rd in the cross-country skiathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games
Thomas Maloney Westgaard 

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 12:21
Colm O’Connor

Thomas Maloney Westgaard was 43rd in the cross-country skiathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games this morning describing the experience as "one of the toughest races I have ever done."

The 26-year-old completed the 30km course in 1:25.29, over nine minutes behind winner Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee (1:16:09).

Maloney Westgaard, the first Irish competitor in the Games, was 42nd in the first 15km classic skis section, after which 27 competitors were eliminated, and ranked the same in the skate skis 15km for 43rd overall. The result saw him jump 17 places on his Olympic debut four years ago.

"It was one of the toughest races I have ever done," he admitted. "And at altitude too which has a big impact in these Games. "I gave everything I could, I couldn't really have done anything else. It was extremely tough going, so when you are halfway through you just want to finish. Of course I dream of bigger places, the third spots and top thirty, but this is how it is. I am satisfied I could give everything and pull off a respectable result."

Westgaard  now turns his attention to the sprint (Tuesday) and 15km classic (Friday) cross-country disciplines.

Ireland's Jack Gower will have to wait until tomorrow for his debut at the Games as the men's downhill competition was postponed to Monday after high winds on Sunday forced a rescheduling. Two other Irish competitors are set for their first starts on Monday: Irish downhill skiier Tess Arbez is in the women's slalom (2.15am Irish time) while Elsa Desmond is in the luge at 11.30 (am).

