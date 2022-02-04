Hockey Ireland begin search for new CEO

Jerome Pels has taken the decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Ireland

Pels spent five years in the role, joining the governing body in January 2017 with the sport enjoying significant growth and development both on and off the pitch. During his tenure, the women’s senior team won a silver medal at the World Cup silver while Olympic qualification was achieved in groundbreaking fashion with Donnybrook hosting 13,000 fans.

Such success led to increased sponsorship and greater levels of supports for the game with the installation of a full-time coach education manager and more regional development officers as well as the return of a High Performance Director.

The introduction of a new membership system will also provide a more secure financial model for the sport to pursue its goals and support the game at club, school and international level.

“Whilst I am excited by the challenges that lie ahead at my new role as CEO for another NGB in England, it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving Hockey Ireland,” Pels said of his decision to stand down.

“I would like to thank my staff, the board and the Hockey Ireland community for the support over the last five years. It has been a privilege to have been part of the successes of Hockey Ireland and the significant growth in the sport. I also thank Sport Ireland and Sport NI for helping make the sport make meaningful progress in Ireland.

“I feel, having established a strong organisational structure at Hockey Ireland with a clear strategy agreed, the organisation is in a good shape and ready for a bright future.”

Paying tribute to Pels, Hockey Ireland chairman Trevor Watkins added: “During a period of significant change, opportunity and potential pitfalls, Jerome has been a calm and steady influence on Hockey Ireland and helped navigate the sport to a number of significant milestones. Hockey is undergoing a really exciting time and he has been at the helm during a time when the sport made big inroads into the Irish public conscience and we look forward to building on those solid foundations with ambition and optimism.”