Carlow sprinter Molly Scott defeats European champion in Ostrava

Carlow sprinter Molly Scott scored the biggest win of her career at the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava last night, a World Athletics Indoor Tour silver meeting. The 22-year-old clocked 7.25 in both her heat and final to take victory in the women’s 60m ahead of Switzerland’s Ajila Del Ponte, the reigning European champion.

Last Saturday Scott smashed the Irish 60m record, clocking 7.23 to win the Irish Universities title in Athlone, which took 0.04 off the old mark held by Amy Foster. That run qualified her to run at next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.