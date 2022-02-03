Carlow sprinter Molly Scott defeats European champion in Ostrava

Carlow sprinter Molly Scott scored the biggest win of her career at the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava last night, a World Athletics Indoor Tour silver meeting. The 22-year-old clocked 7.25 in both her heat and final to take victory in the women’s 60m ahead of Switzerland’s Ajila Del Ponte, the reigning European champion.
Last Saturday Scott smashed the Irish 60m record, clocking 7.23 to win the Irish Universities title in Athlone, which took 0.04 off the old mark held by Amy Foster. That run qualified her to run at next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.
Also in action in Ostrava were Sarah Healy and Nadia Power, who both clocked indoor personal bests in the 1500m, with Healy running 4:11.00 to finish third and Power 4:13.60 in fifth.
On Sunday, a cluster of Irish athletes will be in action at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Staten Island, New York, with Andrew Coscoran, Luke McCann, Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner and Georgie Hartigan racing over 1500m, Katie Kirk racing the 800m and Sarah Lavin in the 60m hurdles at the gold-level meeting.
An 18-strong Irish team will be in action at the Dynamic New Athletics meeting in Glasgow on Saturday, taking on teams from Scotland, England, Wales, Spain and Portugal – a format that sees teams gather points across 10 individual events before competing in a staggered relay event to decide the winner.