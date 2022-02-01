Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady officially retires from NFL

The 44-year-old won six Super Bowls during his success-laden spell with the New England Patriots, before adding a record seventh in his first season with the Bucs.
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady officially retires from NFL

Tom Brady. Picture: Getty

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 14:51

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the most successful player in NFL history, has announced his retirement.

The 44-year-old won six Super Bowls during his success-laden spell with the New England Patriots, before adding a record seventh in his first season with the Bucs.

It was reported in the week following Tampa Bay’s narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional round that Brady was calling time on his record-breaking career.

The veteran quarterback has now confirmed his retirement in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

"It is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," Brady said.

Brady said: “I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential.

“And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The retiring quarterback added: “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

More in this section

Brady's Future Football Tom Brady says he has not yet made up his mind on retirement
Toyota U.S. Grand Prix Mammoth Mountain - Day 2 'You're 37 feet above the ground, that can be scary but it just feels so cool'
Christmas Package 2021 Formula One to introduce mandatory Covid vaccination for all staff
<p>Adam Peaty is a three-time Olympic champion (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty questions FINA schedule changes

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up