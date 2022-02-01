'You're 37 feet above the ground, that can be scary but it just feels so cool'

If, like so many of us, you’ve ever wondered what goes through the mind of an elite player or athlete as they kick that winning goal or lunge for the line then a few minutes in Bubba Newby’s company is well worth the time.

The focus will be total when the Cork-born, Utah-raised freestyle halfpipe skier launches himself downhill on that potentially treacherous bed of compacted ice at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou later this month, his mind impervious to the environment around him.

His ears too. In fact, they’ll have a lot to do with that.

Soundtracking the 25-year old as he starts his first run and flips and spins almost 40ft into the crisp air 200km northwest of Beijing will be ‘Gimme The Loot’ by The Notorious B.I.G. His second effort will slide by with ‘Flava In Ya Ear’, a remix from a bunch of what he calls “90s big dogs” from the hip hop scene, providing the backing track.

Not something you hear every day.

Music has attached itself limpet-like to the very DNA of sport, in the movies with kitsch classics like ‘Eye of the Tiger’ in Rocky III, and via the real thing where the version of Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ has become intrinsic to, and inseparable from, every Champions League fixture. But athletes popping in earbuds when most consign them to the kit bag?

“Well, I imagine it would be a challenge for swimmers,” Newby deadpans from the Olympic village in China where he will represent Ireland in just over a fortnight’s time. Unusual it may be in the wider context, but a huge percentage of competitors in his event perform to their own personal playlist.

The American David Wise, who won the inaugural running of Newby’s event at Socchi in 2014 and then repeated the feat next time out, once shared his set with Billboard.com. It included everything from Johnny Cash to the German rockers Milky Chance and Bishop Briggs’ eclectic mix of alternative, indie and electropop.

The trick is to find the sounds that slip you into the same flow state that allows Michael Phelps be at one with the water and Simone Biles defy gravity as she trips mesmerically through a gym. Newby found the really heavy stuff fired him up far too much, so it was out with Black Sabbath and in with A Tribe Called Quest.

Snoop Dogg is another he swears by — not literally — and none of this is mere affectation or oddity.

Costas Karageorghis of Brunel University in London and Matthew Stork, a PhD candidate in health and exercise sciences at the University of British Columbia, are among those to have studied the beneficial links between music and sporting performance.

“Every little distraction is time,” says Newby who chooses playlists to fill the 45 minutes or so spent between chairlift and starting gate. “I guess you’ll hear this in sports psychology 101: Every little distraction is time and in my sport you have a split second to set your trick.

“If you’re thinking about something else it’s not going to go. If you’re setting a trick and you hear some guy in the crowd say, ‘that guy is totally weird’ or something you’re going to be not focused on what you need to do mid-air.”

Newby is a dead ringer for the guy with the long blonde hair and beanie hat in the cult film Clerks and the Jay and Silent Bob movies. The accent and the lingo - think words like ‘stoked’ and ‘super-cool’ — only feed a comparison that only goes so far.

This is no slacker culture. It’s not as if he ended up in China by chance. One of only 30 in the world to qualify for Pyeongchang four years ago, he made it to this latest of select gatherings despite the field being slimmed down to 24.

The qualifying route was a grueller because of that and thanks to the realities of Covid which meant everything that had taken one step before now took three or four. Then again, this is a guy who spends years perfecting a single move so patience and commitment was never an issue.

There was a point after the 2018 Games when he flirted with stepping away but dirt-biking and fishing trips with his dog Koda could only go so far. The sheer buzz of a sport that can ‘scare the pants off you’ every time you try something new never really released his grip.

So, here he is.

“Maybe it’s that scary feeling that I go for. It’s really intimidating. The half-pipe is 22ft walls and you’re going 15ft out of it, so that’s like 37ft above the ground. That can be scary but it just feels so cool.

“It’s like when you see skateboarders on a vert ramp and how they land perfectly on a flat wall and pump through the transitions: it’s that same feeling but you’re also going downhill so you feel really like you’re flying through the air. The adrenalin rush is insane.”

He’d give anything to feel that coursing through his veins right now but his event is over a fortnight down the Olympic track yet and it will be three days before it starts when the field gets to practise at the venue and feel out its unique bumps and curves.

Until then he has to make do with the ski hill, a games room and a host of Covid-related restrictions which have stripped the experience of the very camaraderie that such a social animal embraced so enthusiastically in Korea.

Newby has even gone as far as to bring his spare jackets to the canteen and place them on the chairs surrounding him. He’s come too damned far for too long to be deprived of his chance to better the 22nd spot he claimed in 2018 by the vagaries of a virus.

Missing the starting line wouldn’t even be the only blow if it came to it. The last Olympic experience ended with him carrying the Tricolour in the closing ceremony. This one will see him perform the same honour as it opens. And he intends savouring every second of it.

“I’m going to make sure I walk as slow as I can so we can get in there for a while.”

No need for the earbuds there either.