Basketball: Garvey's Tralee Warriors crash back down to earth after Cup heroics

DBS Éanna got revenge for their InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final defeat to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors earlier this month, by defeating the Pat Duffy Cup champions 85-75 at Coláiste Éanna in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League.

DBS Éanna head coach Darren McGovern was pleased to keep up their momentum in the league, as they remain top of the North Conference. “It was a big focus for us, obviously we knew Garvey's would be coming in here on a high, being Cup champions is fully deserved, but we had a job to do - we want to stay top of our division.

"We're on a roll, I think it's four or five wins in a row for us in Super League. So that's what you want, you want to be ticking over, we want to be in the position where we can keep building.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig continued their unbeaten league run, with a 90-73 win at Bright DCU Saints. After a tight opening half, which saw Kieran O’Sullivan’s side lead 40-34, they pulled away.

UCD Marian overturned a 39-37 half-time deficit to win 81-66 at C&S Neptune while NUIG Maree continued their unbeaten home record this season with a 87-77 success over Griffith College Templeogue.

Elsewhere, Killester head coach Brian O’Malley hailed his teams intensity as they won 95-71 at Team 360 Financial Killorglin while on Sunday Belfast Star won 79-46 at Moycullen.

Team captain Sinead O'Reilly, Singletons Supervalu Brunell with possession in the Womens Basketball Superleague game against Fr Mathews at the Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

On the women's side, Ireland international Claire Melia, who picked up the MVP in the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup final, continued her fine form scoring 42 points, as The Address UCC Glanmire followed up that success with a 104-97 win at in-form Killester on Saturday. Head coach Mark Scannell heaped praised on Melia, stating “she ran the show”.

Said Scannell: “Killester with four good shooting guards is always a tough match-up for us, but we adjusted well, and Claire (Melia) had one of those games tonight where she ran the show and scored an incredible 42 points. Great way to finish off the week.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats are second in the table, they won 83-62 against Trinity Meteors, Rachel Thompson top-scoring for the victors on 25 points.

Wildcats head coach, Tommy O’Mahony, is still looking for improvements from his side. “The first half I thought our offence worked well, but our defence needs a lot of work. The second half was more of battle, with us managing to maintain the lead. Delighted to get the win, but we will need to work hard at training and improve on our weakness in order to be ready for our next game.”

There were also wins for Team Garvey’s St Mary’s, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the top division.