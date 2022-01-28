Tadhg Coakley: Time for another sports diet... maybe next week

About this time two years ago, I went on a diet. A sports diet.

In 2019 I wrote the first draft of a memoir/book of sports essays. By December I was sick of the whole thing. I was sick of myself and sick of writing about myself and I was sick of reading about, watching, and thinking about sport. I also needed some distance from the text of the book.

So I decided to take a break from sport. Because of renovations, my wife and I moved out of our home in Cork city on March 2 to live in a rented house in East Cork without a television. A great opportunity to live without sport, I thought. A detox, a reset, an opportunity to break my habit.

That would be that. A whole season of sport would pass me by; I’d be above it as Lauren says in The Catherine Tate Show. And I was interested in how I would feel about this absence, how I would test myself with no soccer, no rugby, no golf, no cycling, no GAA, no tennis, no Olympics – a whole glorious spring and summer of it all would be noisily spinning around outside my bubble and I’d be blithely enjoying the quiet, reading and writing about other matters. Walking in the countryside, listening to the birds and watching the crops and flowers and trees meander through their seasons.

I would also observe myself and my life to see how I could live without sport. If I could live without sport. My plan was that I would write about the experience. About the possibility of a life without sport, what such a life would be like. What a great plan to have in March 2020, what could possibly go wrong?

Anyway, when reviewing the sport I consumed last week to see what I would write about today, I was reminded of my ‘great fast’ of 2020. I’m not fasting now, that’s for sure.

Last Saturday: some early highlights of Osaka losing to Anisimova. Osaka is a hero of mine and her press conference after the defeat was a masterclass in what sport should be about. Then reading last week’s Irish Examiner Saturday sports supplement, including Larry Ryan’s great column on ‘boring’ Man City and misogyny – which led me off to hunt down a sociological study by Durham University. Bits of Southampton v Man City, willing the Saints to hang on. Highlights (well, one highlight) of Man United v West Ham. Some radio and social media coverage of the Champions Cup in rugby. Bits of golf from the USA – but I couldn’t engage with it. More snippets of the Australian Open – men’s tennis on that court is fairly homogenous.

Sunday: Some Slaughtneil v Ballygunner on the car radio (fair play to the Derry men). Some Stade Français v Connacht on the radio (such a French ending). Checking in on mighty Ballygiblin on social media, a handy win. Some Palace v Liverpool (until VAR pulled LFC out of sight). Then the second half of St Thomas’ v Ballyhale on TV, keeping an eye on the Munster v Wasps score.

Then the Homeric feats of one Thomas Joseph Reid. A few minutes before his second goal, my friend Barry texted: “TJ will do it they’re isolating him at ff”. I replied: “Yeah one on one watch out.” What was so beautiful was the certainty of it, like the shocking (but inevitable) ending of a Raymond Carver short story.

My sporting highlight of the week was chancing on The Address UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy basketball National Cup Final on TV on Sunday evening. The sense of joy the occasion evoked was as unexpected as it was wonderful. Maybe it’s the sound of children cheering, or a Cork team beating a Dublin team; maybe it’s the fluid grace of basketball (what David Foster Wallace meant when he depicted Michael Jordan as ‘hanging in the air like a Chagall bride’); or maybe there’s some kind of ethic about women’s sport that men have lost. I don’t know, but it looked very special to these jaded old eyes.

The NFL Rams v Buccaneers, later, featuring Tom Brady (aka the man who wishes he was TJ Reid) felt insubstantial in comparison.

On Monday, the Irish Examiner 32-pager, reliving all the weekend’s sport. On Wednesday, the UCC v UCD Fitzgibbon Cup match, revisiting kindly old ghosts – it was cold there, but heart-warming to witness close-up the young hurlers’ remarkable speed of thought. Walking to and back from the Dyke I listened to ‘Behind The Lines’ podcasts by Gavin Cooney from The42 with the sportswriters Richard Williams and Chris Jones.

In between, a lot of radio, hourly bulletins in news programmes, social media chatter and more newspapers. Another round of edits of that blasted book, adding in some of that Durham misogyny study.

Overall, an excessive consumption, I felt, especially in the middle of an Omicron January. Not only in its extent and the time expended, but also in its variety of media and means. And this is week in week out. I was a bit shocked.

When I saw the writer and fellow North Corkman Michael Foley’s Tweet on Tuesday about American football not allowing any more room in his brain for sport, I felt the same about all sports.

Maybe it’s time for another diet.

Maybe I’ll start next week.

Or maybe the week after.

Or maybe when the Champions League is over.

Or maybe never. Let’s be realistic.

Bring on the sporting Metaverse

I read with interest (as usual) Michael Moynihan’s column last Monday morning about the impact of streaming live so many games we couldn’t attend during the pandemic. And what this means to clubs, GAA clubs especially. And what it means to sport and how we perceive sport.

Great nods to the greats Jonathan Wilson* and Jorge Valdano there, too.

Not long after, I came across an article about the famous sports star Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for the metaverse. Zuckerberg promised that in the metaverse, “You’re going to be able to do almost anything you can imagine.”

Does that include winning a penalty and a free near the end of an All-Ireland club hurling semi and goaling both majestically to steal the game? So, instead of watching TJ standing over that last free, I’ll be standing over it myself and burying the ball in the net?

Does it include the experience of being Claire Melia, ensuring a sweet come-from-behind win in a national basketball final, being awarded MVP after scoring 21 points, along with 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two turnovers?

Does it mean being a handsome 45-year-old, multi-millionaire, six-foot-four quarterback facing into a 24th season of NFL bone crushing mayhem, having won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and a list of NFL records as long as your (very long) arm?

If so, where do I sign up?

Diets be damned. We’ll be dead long enough.

* You simply have to read Jonathan Wilson on his father’s death – a virtuoso rendering of how sport and family and ‘a strand of belonging’ are intertwined. It’s called ‘The candystripe passions of grandfather, father and son’ and is on the safc.blog website.

- The Game: A Lifetime Inside and Outside the White Lines by Tadhg Coakley will be published by Merrion Press in May 2022.