Basketball: Tralee Warriors and Glanmire getting back to basics after Cup success

With the National Cup secured, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors could be excused for resting on their laurels and extending the celebrations.

But coach John Dowling and crew aren’t ones for basking in the glory of last weekend’s historic triumph.

Instead they are recalibrating for the finishing stretch of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League action and a trip to face DBS Éanna Saturday night.

“The achievement is starting to sink in now, six years of work and dreams all rolled into one night. It will probably be some time before the magnitude of what we have accomplished in such a short time will properly sink in, but it’s been a great few days for the town of Tralee.

“We gave the players Tuesday night off to spend with family and friends, and back to practice Thursday night, so we are hoping the break will bring some of the hunger back for the guys.

“The Cup is over for everyone now and we are all once again competing for one trophy, so I expect the next eight weeks to be as tough and as competitive as ever.”

Defeated Pat Duffy Cup finalists C&S Neptune hope to bounce back from last weekend’s heartbreak when they host UCD Marian at Neptune Stadium.

Both teams currently sit on four wins in the league, and will be looking to make moves to push for their place in the play-offs.

Pacesetters Tradehouse Central Ballincollig are in Dublin, visiting Bright DCU Saints, as they look to get a 10th consecutive victory.

Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan is eager to get back after last week’s Cup break.

“We have five games in the next few weeks and finish the cross conference games against DCU. They have great tradition, and respect in the basketball fraternity.”

Elsewhere Griffith College Templeogue are away to NUIG Maree, Team 360 Financial Killorglin host Killester while Belfast Star head to Moycullen on Sunday.

Newly-crowned Paudie O’Connor Cup champions, The Address UCC Glanmire, are also straight back into MissQuote.ie Super League action.

They travel to Dublin, where they will go up against Killester, who are currently just one win behind Glanmire at the top of the table.

Head coach Mark Scannell revealed: “We had a nice celebration on Sunday night as a group. Monday was great and it’s important that the girls enjoyed the moment and the achievement.

“We went back training on Tuesday as we want to be totally ready for Killester on Saturday — the league is now the priority and we are totally focused on that.

“They are going well, only a game back in the league, so we expect a very difficult challenge.”

Elsewhere, WIT Waterford Wildcats play host to Trinity Meteors, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s welcome DCU Mercy to Castleisland CC while IT Carlow Basketball visit Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics.

The last game of the round takes place on Sunday, with Singleton SuperValu Brunell facing off against Fr Mathews at the Parochial Hall in a Cork derby.