Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano confirmed as first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden

The much anticipated fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been confirmed for Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday April 30. The pair will battle for Taylor's undisputed world lightweight title.

They will be the first female fighters to headline a Garden bill in the iconic venue's 140-year history.

“This is a fight I've wanted for a long, long time and I'm just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I'm in the sport for,” said Taylor.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I'm very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport. It's such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Serrano added: “It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor,

“Since I was a young girl, my only boyfriend has been boxing. I have dedicated my life to him, and this event makes that commitment worth every minute. On April 30th I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide.”

From the moment Katie Taylor stepped into my office, this is the moment we always dreamed of,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“The moment the world would stop and watch and watch the two greatest female fighters on the planet headline at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

“Taylor vs. Serrano is a fight for the history books. Yes, it’s the by far the biggest female fight of all time but it’s also one of the biggest fights of all time, the undisputed World and Olympic champion against the seven division World champion."