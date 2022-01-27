Home favourite Ashleigh Barty races into Australian Open final

Australia has been waiting for a women’s singles finalist since Wendy Turnbull back in 1980
Home favourite Ashleigh Barty races into Australian Open final

Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open final (Hamish Blair/AP)

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 10:05
Eleanor Crooks

Ashleigh Barty defeated Madison Keys to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of her home grand slam for more than 40 years.

The world number one went into the semi-final on an expectant Rod Laver Arena having not come close to dropping a set all tournament and eased to a 6-1 6-3 victory in only 62 minutes.

Australia has been waiting for a women’s singles finalist since Wendy Turnbull back in 1980, with Chris O’Neal the last home champion in the women’s or men’s singles two years earlier.

Keys had blasted her way through the draw, taking out two top-10 seeds in Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova in the last two rounds, but Barty has looked a class apart all fortnight.

The 25-year-old reads the game so well, glides around the court and possesses a complete arsenal of weapons.

Shots from Keys that would have been winners against almost anyone else came back with interest, forcing the nervous American to go for more, and to miss.

Madison Keys was outplayed on Rod Laver Arena (Tertius Pickard/AP)

The first set was over in just 26 minutes and, while Keys steadied the ship a little at the start of the second, Barty broke again to move 4-2 in front.

Keys’ attempts to put pressure on her opponent by coming to the net simply gave Barty a target to pass, and the home favourite marched into her third grand slam final.

More in this section

The An Post Ras makes its way through Inishcrone 23/5/2017 Rás Tailteann set to resume in 2022, organisers announce
Australian Open Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas into Australian Open semis after easing past Jannik Sinner
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Egan Bernal remains in intensive care after two ‘successful surgeries’
AustralianWomenPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate their semi-final victory (Simon Baker/AP)</p>

This is insane – Kyrgios and Kokkinakis roar into Australian Open doubles final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up