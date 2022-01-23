Kieran Shannon: Dream comes true for Tralee as Warrior spirit prevails in cup final

As magical as it was to be back in a virtual full house again and have those familiar up-tempo tracks being belted out that help create an atmosphere that only basketball and its cup finals weekend can, the earworm and abiding memory we took from last Saturday night in the Arena was a version of a much slower and more traditional number than any declaration for you to might as well Jump or Pump It Up.

You probably missed it, even if you did switch on TG4 or were a Neptune supporter who made the trip up to Tallaght to cheer on your boys, but shortly after the broadcasters would have finished their coverage and the Cork team’s faithful would have shuffled out towards the exits, the remaining army of Garvey’s Warriors supporters struck up a rendition of ‘The Rose of Tralee’ that resounded around the Arena.

It was one of the true goosebump moments this competition has thrown up over the decades, similar to that which Patrick Coffey, the former long-serving Basketball Ireland administrator, once identified as a standout memory from his long service in the game. The hair stood on the back of his neck in 1990 when the small town of Ballina brought the McHales and Dee-Yor-Aah! and their drums to Cork and the noise they generated reverberated all around the Neptune Stadium.

Only some place or some team like Ballina could have produced a moment and outpouring like Tralee did last Sunday. While Cork and Dublin will always remain the sport’s biggest powerbases, it’s not like we’ll ever hear The Banks or Molly Malone being bellowed out by a group of supporters in the Arena: a Neptune or Marian have no monopoly on such old numbers because a Demons and Killester hail from their hometown as well. But there is only team — or well, at least one Superleague club — in Tralee.

That’s the beauty and magic of the Garvey’s Warriors. There are multiple teams in that provincial basketball hotbed. But while they’ll scrape and scrap against each other during the week, Brendan’s against Imperials, Mounthawk versus The Green, come a Saturday night in the Complex or a Cup weekend in Neptune or Tallaght they combine for a common and higher purpose where it’s, as their self-produced T-shirts have proclaimed, Tralee versus Everybody, and God help poor Everybody.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors celebrate. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

That spirit and combination of community and defiance was evident in another post-match vignette that may have been lost on most but certainly not on a select few.

Since entering the Superleague, the Warriors have lifted their share of silverware: a Champions Trophy in each of their first two years in the league, followed by a brilliant Superleague title itself in 2018-2019. On each occasion the winning captain, Darren ‘Butters’ O’Sullivan would initially have held the trophy up alone, even if with that Superleague title, he made a point to lean back and see to it that what seemed like the whole jubilant town of Tralee was in the background of any picture that captured that moment. With O’Sullivan having stepped away from the Superleague, the armband was passed on to this cousin and workmate in the Castle Bar, Fergal O’Sullivan. He could have easily have lifted this National Cup alone, as would be the preference of a few GAA heads who successfully had a motion adopted banning a co-captain getting into the trophy presentation act, but instead he made a point of calling up Kieran Donaghy to share in the moment.

Then, when they took an ear each of the cup, instead of following the usual protocol of raising in the direction they were facing and the various Basketball Ireland dignitaries, they instead pivoted to furiously dash and lift it towards their supporters, their backs turned against officialdom.

There was a pointed symbolism in that because in winning the Cup that they craved, they hadn’t forgotten the 2020 Superleague that they had lost, not on the court but in a committee room upstairs in that same Arena where they were deducted valuable league points on a contentious ruling that an American player of theirs wasn’t fully licensed. Back in March 2020 there was serious disillusionment within the club and town about all the energy and effort that went into providing and winning Superleague basketball, but over time they were able to channel it into a fresh, renewed effort.

It is an astonishing achievement. This weekend back in 2016 Donaghy and O’Sullivan were playing in an intermediate National Cup final for St Brendan’s. In truth, they were closer to a pub team — and were sponsored by one — than an elite one and had to fight tooth and nail to even make it that far, surviving a dogfight against a hardened Cork Celtics team in a small hall in Portlaoise 36 hours after Donaghy had arrived back from Florida on a Kerry team holiday. And yet here they are now six years later, together lifting the most coveted title in the sport.

Both were vital to this latest success, not just in all the coaching and promoting of basketball they’ve done in the town over the years. So far this season Donaghy’s on-court contributions have been confined solely to the Cup campaign, but there is no way they’d have made it out of Neptune with the win a fortnight ago against their bogey team Éanna if it wasn’t for his 20 minutes and 15 boards. The same night O’Sullivan had been ice-cold from three-point range only to nail three of his last four attempts, personifying the goldfish memory all shooters must possess.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors' Kieran Donaghy celebrates. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Last Saturday night they made further telling contributions. In the first quarter alone when scores were at a premium O’Sullivan nailed one from downtown while Donaghy came up with huge three buckets as well as hauling down another game-high number of boards.

Everyone in those luminous green shirts played their part. Neptune had been banking on their pressing game to force Tralee into coughing up turnovers and layups but American Aaron Calixte continuously escaped and broke their traps while squeezing Roy Downey at the other end. His compatriot and backup Brandon Cotton came up with a huge buzzer-beater at the end of a quarter. Eastern Europeans Niko Roso, Ronalds Elksnis and deserving MVP Daniel Jokubaitis offered a physicality that ultimately wore Neptune down. And then there were the other local heroes: Eoin Quigley and Darragh ‘Skinny’ O’Hanlon, both who had won Cups before with Limerick and Demons teams, but were now winning with their own.

They were also coached by their own. John Dowling, a local school teacher, had served as an assistant to Americans Mark Bernsen and Pat Price when they delivered silverware for the Warriors, but after Price stepped aside at the end of that 2019-2020 season, the Warriors committee, shrewdly chaired by Terry O’Brien, decided the apprentice was ready to become a master. Now Gareth Moore, a Brendan’s man to his Imperials, is his assistant, each of them continued to be mentored by Mr Tralee Basketball himself, Jimmy Diggins, at 72 years of age.

A while back they couldn’t have dreamed of this — or they could only have dreamed of this. Yet last Saturday night there they all were, 15 years after the Tigers with Donaghy last won a Cup up there and him still roaring away, creating more hoop dreams for another generation, like John Teahan and Co did for him many moons ago.

And last Saturday that pale moon was spotted and heard rising above the green mountain, with the National Cup heading back to the beautiful vale of Tralee.