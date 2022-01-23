Rebel Wheelers seal three IWA Cup wins in a row with impressive win over Killester

In a repeat of the 2020 IWA National Cup final, Rebel Wheelers came out on top once again, defeating their familiar foes Killester
Rebel Wheelers seal three IWA Cup wins in a row with impressive win over Killester

Rebel Wheelers Conor Coughlan winner of the MVP is congratulated by his teamate Derek Hegarty. Picture: Moya Nolan

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 18:29
Nathaniel Cope

Rebel Wheelers 58 Killester 49

In a repeat of the 2020 IWA National Cup final, Rebel Wheelers came out on top once again, defeating their familiar foes Killester.

An MVP performance came in the form of Conor Coughlan from Rebel Wheelers, as he scored 16 points, with seven rebounds as the Rebel Wheelers won the cup for the third season in a row. His teammate Derek Hegarty was the game’s top scorer, with 18 points, with 17 rebounds.

Killester's top scorer was Seamus Holland, on 17 points.

Reacting to the win, Rebel Wheelers captain, Jack Quinn, pointed to the hard work of his team as the reason for their victory.

"We put in a good six, seven months hard work to get to this, I feel we won this back in May when we were training out in Ballincollig. We trained every Sunday morning, we didn’t miss a session, so that’s where we won this. We’re the hardest working team here, we train three nights a week, so I think we deserved to win this fully," said Quinn.

When asked about the MVP performance of Conor Coughlan, Quinn praised his teammate.

"Conor’s unreal, he’s my roommate, we travel together on the Irish team. He loves this sport, it means everything to him. His dad’s the coach as well, his mom’s in the stand so it’s a huge day for him. He’s improved so much over the last couple of years so he fully deserves this."

More in this section

Craig Breen Fine third-place finish in Monte Carlo for Breen and Nagle
Waterford Wildcats gain revenge on Portlaoise in U20 Cup final Waterford Wildcats gain revenge on Portlaoise in U20 Cup final
Kieran Donaghy celebrates 22/1/2022 Kieran Donaghy and Tralee Warriors overcome C&S Neptune to claim Cup
#Basketball
<p>NUIG Mystics players, from left, Alison Blaney, Kara McCleaneAine McDonagh and Hazel Finn celebrate at the final buzzer. Picture:Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Mystics eye up SuperLeague spot after cup win

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up