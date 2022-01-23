Rebel Wheelers seal three IWA Cup wins in a row with impressive win over Killester

Rebel Wheelers 58 Killester 49

In a repeat of the 2020 IWA National Cup final, Rebel Wheelers came out on top once again, defeating their familiar foes Killester.

An MVP performance came in the form of Conor Coughlan from Rebel Wheelers, as he scored 16 points, with seven rebounds as the Rebel Wheelers won the cup for the third season in a row. His teammate Derek Hegarty was the game’s top scorer, with 18 points, with 17 rebounds.

Killester's top scorer was Seamus Holland, on 17 points.

Reacting to the win, Rebel Wheelers captain, Jack Quinn, pointed to the hard work of his team as the reason for their victory.

"We put in a good six, seven months hard work to get to this, I feel we won this back in May when we were training out in Ballincollig. We trained every Sunday morning, we didn’t miss a session, so that’s where we won this. We’re the hardest working team here, we train three nights a week, so I think we deserved to win this fully," said Quinn.

When asked about the MVP performance of Conor Coughlan, Quinn praised his teammate.

"Conor’s unreal, he’s my roommate, we travel together on the Irish team. He loves this sport, it means everything to him. His dad’s the coach as well, his mom’s in the stand so it’s a huge day for him. He’s improved so much over the last couple of years so he fully deserves this."