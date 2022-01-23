Mystics eye up SuperLeague spot after cup win

Courtney Cecere was awarded MVP after her 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Hazel Finn also caught the eye notching up 14 points and 14 rebounds
NUIG Mystics players, from left, Alison Blaney, Kara McCleaneAine McDonagh and Hazel Finn celebrate at the final buzzer. Picture:Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 16:22
Nathaniel Cope

NUIG Mystics claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division One National Cup, following a 68-35 win over Griffith College Templeogue.

The Galway club led from start to finish and were deserved winners. Courtney Cecere was awarded MVP after her 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Hazel Finn also caught the eye notching up 14 points and nine rebounds.

Speaking afterwards Paul O’Brien, NUIG Mystics head coach, said: “It’s great, they’ve worked so hard all year, one to 15, we have 15 players in our squad. Only 12 could tog out here, but everyone has given all they have all year, it’s really, really great.

Asked about Courtney Cecere, O’Brien added: “She was great, they all were. She made some big shots in the second and third quarter to push the lead out, but Hazel Finn was great, offensive rebounding of the ball, she scored quite well as well and defensively everyone played nicely, so really happy.”

The NUIG Mystics team celebrate with the cup
Forward Áine McDonagh, who had nine points and six rebounds, was elated in the aftermath. “We all just appreciate it so much, we’ve all tried for the past year, we’ve put in such hard work and it’s a real collective team, so it was amazing to do it with this bunch of girls.”

“Every single game we have someone else stepping up for different games. Obviously we had Courtney stepping up huge today winning the golden ball, Hazel (Finn) as well, so every single girl can step up at different times and the scoring is always shared between everyone, which is great. It’s amazing to have Paul (O’Brien) as coach, he’s such an experienced coach and he brings such knowledge to the team and we just all love feeding off him.”

Asked what the next step for the team might be, McDonagh added: “Hopefully I think we’ll try to get to Super League, hopefully with the league, if we can push on from here. Obviously it’s huge to get this win and we’re just delighted and hopefully we’ll just keep going this year.”

