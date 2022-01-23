Waterford Wildcats gain revenge on Portlaoise in U20 Cup final

Waterford Wildcats 67 Portlaoise Panthers 51

Waterford Wildcats are the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup champions, defeating Portlaoise Panthers by 16 points in Sunday's final.

The Hickey sisters, Kate and Sarah, dominated proceedings at the National Basketball Arena, Sarah Hickey claimed the MVP after an impressive 24 points, 23 rebounds, two assists, four turnovers and three steals. Captain Kate Hickey had 14 points and six assists.

Head coach Jillian Hayes said: “It means an awful lot, I have been coaching most of these girls since they were 12 years of age, so just so delighted. We won an U16 All-Ireland with them and this was their dream to win an U20 one. We lost to Portlaoise (Panthers) in the U18 Cup two years ago, so we wanted revenge today. All the girls stepped up and did a great job.”

Asked about the performances of her daughters Kate and Sarah Hickey, Hayes added: “It’s kind of been stressful in our house for the last week, we’ve had Schools All-Ireland’s and Covid has played such havoc with our training sessions, so I have been a little bit stressed and passing it on to them, so maybe they just went and did it for their mother today, to calm down!”

Portlaoise Panthers head coach Jack Dooley said: “Look, the better team won today, we beat them at U18, and I think you learn more from losing, I think that was the case for Waterford today. Some unbelievable performances there from Kate and Sarah. I think Sarah finished with 24 points and 23 rebounds, and our girls couldn't buy a basket inside, but look that's basketball. We're here the last three or four years, it's great to be up at the finals, and it's great for our club, we're a building club each year, and it's down to this group of girls for our younger kids to look up to.

"So they're after setting the foundation for the next group coming forward, and I'm sure we'll meet Wildcats again and have our day in the sun,” he added.