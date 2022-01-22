Carrie Shephard ticking all the right boxes for The Address UCC Glanmire

There are systems you can install and instincts you can follow but no blueprint when it comes to recruitment. Football clubs expend millions on players who rot in the reserves. NFL franchises have drafted Heisman Trophy winners that have lasted as few as two and five games in the big league.

Experience can be a buffer but no failsafe.

Mark Scannell has been coaching domestically and at international level for two decades, amassing one of the best CVs in Irish basketball as he goes, but even now he is finding that the task of bringing in American players to The Address UCC Glanmire can be hit and miss.

Four have lined out for him this season. Gigi Smith started the campaign in Cork but left when she said it just wasn’t working for her and a better offer turned up in France. Jaylyn Duran was in town about 10 days around Christmas when homesickness prompted a return flight.

There’s no real fault here. This is just how it goes.

Tierney Pfirman has come on board since the turn into the New Year but Carrie Shephard has been a constant since day one having settled beautifully to the task at hand on court for a club sitting top of the league and competing in tomorrow’s InsureMyHouse.ie Cup final, and to life off it.

A former Redhawk at Southeast Missouri State, she doesn’t claim to have any secret recipe so much as a hodgepodge of ingredients that include the warmth of the welcome received and a straightforward approach to things that prioritises basketball, food, and hanging out with her teammates.

Even the weather hasn’t been an issue and the ease of her immersion into the ‘European’ way of things became most obvious in her own mind when she polished off a full pot of tea with milk and sugar early last month. Another brew was on the go as she chatted to the Irish Examiner this week.

“I love the rain and the tea really surprised me because in America, in the South, it’s all about sweet tea. It’s basically diabetes in a cup. I feel a lot healthier here cos I actually eat vegetables. They’re actually really good and I don’t have to drench them in bacon.”

That she has settled so successfully in her new surrounds, thousands of miles away from home, is all the more notable for the fact that her mother passed away on June 23 of last year, three months before she left for Ireland.

Her mom’s influence filters through the length and breadth of the conversation.

“Living out this dream is one of the things that I’ve always wanted to do for her so at this point, even speaking to the pastor back home, the way life looks is I am doing everything to bring honour to God and also to bring honour to my mother.

“It is tough. She loved three-pointers so now I have to make sure I make at least one for her. It’s the little things, the phone calls after the game. ‘Oh mom, I hit this one and we won.’ Whether you win or lose she is going to be like, ‘I love you, I’m proud of you’.”

Edna Shephard is responsible for her daughter’s deep faith — the six-hour time difference hasn’t prevented her logging on to sermons at home — and the importance she places on doing right by others. It’s easy to see how this can inform her as a teammate given the one-time New York Knicks player Bill Bradley once labelled basketball as “a kind of metaphor for ultimate cooperation” where success demands that community prevails over selfish impulses.

Shephard, who is helping out with the club’s U12 and U13s and has ambitions to help develop players as an assistant coach after her own playing days are over, does it not by lessons from scripture but by how she goes about her own life journey.

“That’s how that works. I don’t have to beat the Bible over your head to let you know that I am a believer. I can just be me by knowing what God wants me to be and by following those things that are instilled in me.”

All of which is eminently laudable but probably doesn’t prepare anyone for the cultural differences on the floor. Like so many who have taken the same route, Shephard has had her eyes opened by the physicality of the game here.

The need for what she terms the right “IQ” and team chemistry is so much more pronounced. She has been taken aback by the footwork on show but it began to make sense when she found out about the other sports people here play.

All told, though, it only took her a couple of games to find her stride.

Scannell’s take chimes with all that. He describes her back court partnership with Aine McKenna as the best he has had in all his time with Glanmire. The pair are averaging 20 points each per game and freeing up others to roam deeper and hurt teams inside.

“Two things that she is exceptional at: she is a really good teammate and she understands how to keep the other players involved. And that is really important as a point guard. Carrie could be a facilitator in a game for maybe the first seven or eight minutes and you might be thinking ‘Jeez, the American hasn’t scored’.

“In the semi-final she didn’t score until maybe the second quarter and then ended up with 22/23 points but she knows when she is needed and she knows the importance of when she needs to take over the game. And there are very few Americans I have coached in the league that understand that.”

Imagine if he, or anyone else, could bottle all that.