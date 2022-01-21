U20 National Cup final: Demons give Marian a scare but fall just short

Heartbreak for UCC Demons in the end losing by one point to UCD Marian in the Men’s U20 National Cup final at the Arena on Friday night.

Demons' spirit and fighting tradition kept them in the game for long spells and despite having a night from hell from a shooting perspective their defence allowed them a chance to win this game.

In the end, the class of MVP Colm O’Reilly, Luke Gilleran and Sotinis Mitidis came good as they edged Demons by the minimum.

Speaking after the game UCD Marian assistant coach Conor Meany praised both sides effort.

“We got a fright as Demons simply wouldn’t go away and in the end I don’t think any side deserved to lose but we will take it,” Meany said.

The game began in a welter of excitement with Luke Gilleran and Demons Jordan Ukah exchanging baskets in the opening minute.

Both teams looked tentative in the opening three minutes but Gilleran nailed a monstrous three pointer that helped UCD race into an eight-point lead Demons to their credit added the next three baskets that helped them reduce the deficit to 10-8 in the seventh minute.

Incredibly with two minutes remaining the score remained 10-8 in favour of UCD Marian as their coach Fran Ryan called a time out to steady the ship.

Gilleran continued to break Demons hearts and when he nailed his second three pointer in the 13th minute it helped them race into an 11-point lead.

The Cork side refused to wilt and eight unanswered points forced UCD Marian to call a time out with 4.24 remaining to the interval as the deficit had been reduced to 22-19.

UCD were relying on Gilleran to keep them in control as he produced a third three pointer that settled his side but Demons captain Jack O’Leary was looking fatigued in the closing minutes of this period.

Credit to Demons their spirit kept them alive and a late Daryl Cuff basket ensured they went in at the break trailing 29-25.

UCD Marian increased their lead to seven points midway through the quarter as they were also struggling for baskets.

In the closing minutes, Demons had a chance to get back in the game but they missed easy tips.

To be fair UCD were just a little better and a late Sotiris Mitidis basket ensured they commanded an eight point lead 42-34 entering the crucial final quarter.

Coming down the stretch UCD Marian increased their lead to 15 points but Demons full court press upset their rhythm and they were hanging on in the end.

Scorers for UCD Marian: L Gilleran 15, S Mitidis 13, C O’Reilly 12.

Scorers for UCC Demons: J Ukah 15, J O’Leary 14, M McCarthy 14.

UCD MARIAN: L Gilleran, R Byrne, J Gilligan, C O’Reilly, P Moran, S Miltiadis, C Norris, S Lysaght, B O’Hara-Duggan, C Walsh, T Coogan, E Fitzgerald, R Mac Donacha, O Farley, S Morgan, F Keane, O Given, D McKenna.

UCC DEMONS: J O’Leary, M McCarthy, R O’Mahony, D Cuff, C Hoare, B Horgan, J Tobin, J Orgi, D Foley, L Sutton, C O’Callaghan, J Ukah.

Referees: C White (Dublin), J Lavin (Dublin), M Landos (Dublin).