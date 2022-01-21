Relief for Munster Rugby and basketball cup finals as crowd restrictions set to be eased

Cabinet are currently meeting to discuss the topic but reports this afternoon suggest that the cap on crowds at indoor and outdoor events will be ended at midnight.
Action from the All-Ireland Schools Cup U16 B Boys final which is set to be one of the last sporting events played under crowd restrictions. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 17:13
Colm O’Connor

Taoiseach Micheál Martin looks set to announce the lifting of restrictions on attendances at sporting events from tomorrow.

Such a move would mean that stadiums and grounds nationwide will be able to accommodate capacity crowds from Saturday morning onwards.

The timing of this development would be especially welcomed by Basketball Ireland chiefs given that their National Cup finals are on in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght this weekend.

One final is fixed for Friday night - and is operating with a reduced capacity as per existing legislation - but six others including the showpiece Men’s and Women’s National Cup deciders are fixed for this weekend.

Munster Rugby chiefs will also be hoping that the reports emerging from cabinet are true given that they are to host Wasps in Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon in the Heineken Champions Cup.

GAA chiefs at provincial and national level are also waiting on confirmation of the timings given a number of pre-season intercounty games along with All-Ireland club championship matches are fixed for Saturday and Sunday.

