Gavin Gartland: Drogheda Wolves licking their lips at chance to upset Demons 

One of the phrases most loved by Gavin Gartland, head coach of Drogheda Wolves, is what Mike Tyson uttered when asked, ahead of a fight with Evander Holyfield, if he was worried about his opponent’s plan: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

In Saturday afternoon’s InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup final in Tallaght (1.30pm, Basketball Ireland YouTube), Garland’s team will hope to land a haymaker of their own against a favourite as formidable as Tyson was back then, with UCC Demons and Ireland captain Kyle Hosford standing in opposition.

“The ball still has to go through the hoop, no matter what the odds are,” says Gartland. “We have to find different ways of upsetting them, and then we just do what we do best.”

What’s the plan of attack for the Wolves? “We are prepared to give them different looks,” he says. “When the change happens, it’s how you do it and how quickly they adapt. Offensively, we still have mismatches, they have different mismatches, but can we cover theirs and take advantage of ours? If we can do our changes, execute, that could swing the momentum.”

The sides have very different backgrounds but they meet on a similar upward trajectory, with Drogheda making their first Cup final at this level, which Garland says came “a year or two ahead of the timeline”.

For Demons, success would be an important step on their road back to the top tier of Irish basketball. The seven-time National Cup champions withdrew from the Super League in 2019 after losing several key players and they remain firmly a team in transition. Hosford played with C&S Neptune during the 2019-2020 season and planned to do another year with them before the pandemic put paid to last year’s campaign.

In the end, the 32-year-old decided to go back to the club with which he made his name. Why? "I was getting older, Demons was my club since I was young and they were coming back in with their young team back in division one,” he says. “I wanted to go back home and help the young fellas.”

Hosford was named captain of the Ireland men’s basketball team following their success at the European Championship for Small Countries last August, and it took some adjustment to play again with a division one setup. While the grind of training for far-away goals has got tougher in recent years, he says “when it leads into weeks like this, where it’s actually happening, motivation is at an all-time high.”

Hosford watched footage of Drogheda’s semi-final win and he predicts “they’ll be tough, they’ll be gritty” in the final. “If you go in complacent, you’ll be knocked right back and chasing the game. That’s a position you don’t want to be in.”

What would a win mean for Demons? “It’d be massive,” says Hosford. “Obviously I’ve had the experience, but for these young kids coming up, Covid took away many finals they were going to play in so they are all well up for this.”

The feeling is the same in Drogheda, which has been home for the past year to Lucas Walford – a graduate of St John’s University in New York. While completing a master’s degree at Dundalk IT, the Minnesota native has helped the Wolves to scale these heights and he’s hoping to cap a memorable journey with victory.

“This is our first year in the National League and a lot probably didn’t expect us to get to the final,” he says. “To win it would set a huge precedent for the club and attract a lot of younger kids to the game.”

Today: InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup final: 1:30pm, Basketball Ireland’s YouTube channel