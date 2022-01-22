Roy Downey and Nepture 'won’t fear' the Warriors

For Roy Downey, the decision to turn his back on Gaelic football was made out of necessity as much as choice.

The 27-year-old had long juggled GAA with basketball to great effect, playing Junior football with Delanys in Cork and top-tier basketball with C&S Neptune.

But two things happened last year that convinced him to commit solely to life on the court. One was the accident suffered by Neptune teammate Adam Drummond, which left the 22-year-old with life-changing injuries, and then came the departure of Kyle Hosford, the Ireland captain returning to his former club, UCC Demons.

“We’d three international-level point guards and within weeks it was down to just me so I weighed up the pros and cons and I was thinking, ‘There’s no way I can double-job,’” says Downey. “It’s hard to run a session if your point guard is coming in half an hour late, full of muck.” Over the years, Downey has come to realise that the biggest gains a player can make is during the off-season and, as 2022 approached, he wanted to take his game to a higher plane.

“It’s a timing thing. It’s very hard to improve during the year when you’re playing a game every weekend. You really have to put in a good pre-season to push on and I struggled with the two (sports) from September, October, November.”

Two years ago, Neptune were beaten by eventual champions Templeogue in the National Cup semi-final and their last final was in 2013, when they defeated UL Eagles. But Downey says there’s “not a lot of scars on this team” due to the raft of young players in their ranks. At 27, he’s the second oldest among them.

“The other lads have all been in Cup finals their whole lives,” he says. “They don’t know anything about not being there. This is the norm. It was only a matter of time before we’d be back there.” Under the guidance of Colin O’Reilly, Neptune have been revitalised this season and Downey is quick to credit his coach’s influence.

“I worked under (Colin) with a team that went to China and I saw nothing like him,” he says. “This is five years on and he’s elevated his own profession 10-fold. He’s just on a different level to any coach I’ve experienced and with him still being a very good player, it really helps he’s out there with us. He knows what we’re going through, how tired and how fit we are, and it’s very easy for him to make decisions then.”

The manner in which the Omicron variant ripped through Irish society in recent weeks meant preparing for today’s Cup final in Tallaght was often a struggle, but Neptune, like other teams, ploughed on as best they could.

“No matter what night we came in we did an incredible 80 or 90 minutes’ work on the court,” says Downey. “The bank of work is done.”

They know the challenge they’ll face against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is sizable, but Downey says his team is ready.

“The Warriors’ intensity is at a different level to any other team,” he says. “It’ll be very hard to outmatch them but we have to get to a level where we can sustain their intensity and physicality and be true to ourselves that our basketball will take over when it matters. We’re very confident that could happen. They probably go in as favourites on their League form, but we definitely won’t fear them. These younger lads don’t know anything about losing. They’ve only one thing on their mind and that’s to go up there and win the game.”