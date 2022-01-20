UCD Marian U20s set to make winning start to Cup finals weekend

UCD Marian and UCC Demons are involved in the battle of colours that is sure to light up the National Basketball Arena on Friday night when they clash in the U20 Men’s National Cup final (6.15pm).

The Dublin side enter the game as raging hot favourites given their hot form this season but coach Fran Ryan knows his side they will be tested by their Cork opponents.

Ryan said: “Having known the quality teams Demons have produced over the years we would be foolish to underestimate them and looking at their semi-final win over Ballincollig they produced wonderful basketball as underdogs.”

Colm O’Reilly and Padraic Moran were excellent in their semi-final win over Killorglin and Demons will have to nullify that twin threat if they are to have any hopes of claiming silverware on Friday night.

The good news for Demons fans is that captain Jack O’Leary has been passed fit to lead his team as coach Shane McCarthy looked ahead to the big game.

McCarthy said: “We are a very young team and not many would have predicted that the lads would have reached the final in this grade but now it’s all about 40 minutes of basketball.”

The Demons coach feels that they have been underdogs in all their games in this championship but have defied the odds on each occasion.

McCarthy added: “We have defeated Templeogue, Fr Mathews Eanna and Ballincollig so I think this group of players deserve their opportunity to play on the big stage.” Demons have a great battling attitude and players like their captain O’Leary, Jake Orgi and Luke Sutton will not be overawed by the occasion.

A hard game to call but the more experienced UCD Marian side may just about edge it but it will be mighty close.

Verdict: UCD Marian.