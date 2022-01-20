Double joy for Limerick’s Crescent, wins for Pobailscoil and OLSPCK 

There was double joy for Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive today at the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals at the National Basketball Arena. And there were also titles for Dingle's Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and OLSPCK Belfast.
Crescent got a glorious day underway with victory in the Girls U16 A Final, proving too strong for Coláiste Chiarain, beating them 54-30.
MVP was Ava Crean, who scored 19 for the Limerick school and dictated much of their offensive play. Alli Walsh (10) and Rachel Somers (9) also contributed well on the scoresheet. For Coláiste Chiarain, it was Clara Boyce (10), Kelly Bracken (9) and Sarah Bradley (6) who top-scored.
Crescent also overcame St Louis CS Kiltimagh 53-47 in the U16 B Boys final. Denis Mathews picked up the MVP after a fine performance, which included 15 points. Sean Morrissey top-scored for the Limerick school on 24 points, while Con Kirby had 6.
For St. Louis Kiltimagh, their offence was led by Fionnan Burke (16), Oisin McNicholas (13) and Oisin Mulderrig (7).
In the U19C Boys Final, Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne overcame Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach (Carlow) 57-34. MVP Aivaras Uosis scored 36 points for Pobailscoil, Alex Buchanon shot 8 and Kiernan Ó Moráin 5.
For the Gaelcholáiste, Ben Caomhanach (14), Conor Ó Duinneacháin (13), David Caomhanach (4) keep the scoreboard ticking.
In the Girls U16B Cup, OLSPCK Belfast defeated Coláiste Mhuire Crosshaven 37-28. MVP for the game was OLSPCK Belfast's Eimear Napier, who was also top scorer with 10 points. For Coláiste Mhuire Crosshaven, Lauren O'Connor shot 9, Alex Fegan 7, Shona Finn 6 and Amy Kellaghan 6.