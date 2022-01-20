Double joy for Limerick’s Crescent, wins for Pobailscoil and OLSPCK 

There was double joy for Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive today at the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals at the National Basketball Arena. And there were also titles for Dingle's Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and OLSPCK Belfast.

Crescent got a glorious day underway with victory in the Girls U16 A Final, proving too strong for Coláiste Chiarain, beating them 54-30.