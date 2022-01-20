Garvey’s Tralee Warriors looking for cup glory: ‘It’s like Kerry getting to the All-Ireland final’

This is the one they want most, and now they have their chance. For those at Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Saturday's InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup final will see years of work funneled into one 48-minute showdown.

“The cup has the razzmatazz, the media attention, it’s something the league doesn’t get, probably because it’s so drawn out,” says Warriors’ captain Fergal O’Sullivan. “The cup is the one you want to win. At the start of the year, it’s trying to get your imports to buy into how big it actually is. We see it our whole lives and we love it, whether Tralee is involved or not, it’s a great occasion.”

It’ll be even better for O’Sullivan if the title goes back to the Kingdom for the first time since Tralee Tigers’ victory in 2007. They’ll travel to Tallaght more in expectation than hope.

“It’s like Kerry getting to the All-Ireland final,” says Warriors’ head coach John Dowling. “It doesn’t matter the sport that’s played in Kerry, people have very high expectations. We want to win everything, we want to be in contention to win every competition we play.”

In 2019 and 2020, Warriors’ Cup campaigns came to an end at the semi-final stage and the hurt has lingered. “We felt we didn’t perform, we didn’t show up,” says Dowling.

Making it here is a landmark step for a club that’s only existed for six years, even if the town’s tradition and its production line of local talent meant it was never going to be too long coming.

“All that history is important,” says Dowling. “There’s always a thread of people and we’ll definitely pull at that. We’re very much focused on the Warriors’ tradition and what we can maintain. The numbers have grown in the feeder clubs since the Warriors started (and victory would) 100% inspire others to pick up basketball.”

Standing in their way at the National Basketball Arena is C&S Neptune, who eased past NUIG Maree in the semi-final. Dowling knows how stiff a test their rivals present.

“They’ve the most league titles, a coach in Colin O’Reilly who has won everywhere he went. They’ve underage stars who won U18s and U20s, they brought in good imports, and Colin has them playing really well. It’s going to be very, very tough. I see us as the underdogs. We believe if we play to our potential, we’ll have an opportunity to win.”

The Warriors played a league game against Killester last weekend, a game they had the option of postponing. They lost by 15 points, but Dowling has no regrets about the decision. “Everybody has to do what’s right for their club and we wanted to do what we’d do in normal circumstances (before a final). It was very much the players’ decision, they wanted to play, and it was a good game to get a week before the cup.”

O’Sullivan says there was a “buzz for five or six days” after the semi-final win over DBS Éanna, “until about half-time in the Killester game and we realised we’d a bit of work to do”.

Kieran Donaghy will be back six days after defeat in the Munster club football final with Austin Stacks, and O’Sullivan knows success would prove the perfect antidote to his recent pain.

“I’d be very good friends with Kieran and I dropped him a text and said we were gutted for them. The first thing he said was how good it’d be to be celebrating next Sunday down in Tralee.”