After retaining her undisputed lightweight title after a unanimous decision win over Firuza Sharipova in December, Taylor said she wanted to face Puerto Rican Serrano next
Katie Taylor superfight will be the moment people 'accept women’s boxing'

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Picture: INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 16:45

The potential April bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will "change the sport forever", according to leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, head of Matchroom Boxing who manage and promote Taylor, said that the pair were "close" to singing contracts for an April 30 clash at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I wouldn’t say it has been plain sailing, but it has been pretty good. Both girls are in – they both want the fight. Jake Paul (whose company manages Serrano) and his guys have been really good to work with. It is not signed yet but hopefully in the next week it can be," he said.

“It will be the moment when people outside the boxing fraternity accept women’s boxing,” asserted Hearn.

The fight will be streamed on DAZN, and is expected to start around 1am Irish time (May 1).

Speaking to the broadcaster Hearn said of the fight: “This is going to create shockwaves around the world.”

"I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible. To fight Amanda Serrano, it would be the biggest fight ever in female boxing," Taylor said.

"The biggest fight possible is the Amanda Serrano fight, that would be the most iconic fight out there at the moment. It's exciting to be involved in the biggest fight possible.

"It will happen one day but I'm certainly not thinking of retirement right now, everyone else is thinking about it, not me."

