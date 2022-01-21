Alarie Mayze: Finding her way with impressive results

Alarie Mayze wasn’t long a teenager when the Dallas Cowboys came to town. It was 2009 and the NFL franchise uprooted from its home in the suburb of Irving and pitched a spectacular new tent in Arlington.

Her Juan Seguin High School is less than a 20-minute drive away from the $1.3bn AT&T Stadium but, while Mayze is a declared fan, she was busy completing an assignment for DCU on Sunday night when Mike McCarthy’s men were being bumped out of the playoffs.

The 5’ 10” Southern Miss grad keeps up to speed with the Cowboys online, and through the texts that ping back and forth with her mom Alice, but it didn’t seem to take long to flush the loss to the San Francisco 49ers from her system.

Basketball holds a far tighter hold on her heart.

If football holds fast at the centre of the sporting universe in Texas then it comes as no surprise that Mayze has been so drawn to life on the court when she delves into the particulars of her mother’s own college days.

Alice Edwards is still the only player in Midwestern State history to score 1,000 points and secure as many rebounds. It’s a record that led to her induction into the school’s Hall of Honor back in 2008.

“She influenced me a lot because, for example, she grew up wearing a High School number of 25. I always wanted to be 25. When I first got (to Ireland) I was looking for 25, so it has just always been a thing.

“She is always sending me quotes, always educating me and giving me advice on how to better my game. She really has been inspirational on a basketball IQ level. That’s why I represent her playing basketball with that number from when I was little up to college.”

Mayze and Bailey Greenberg were the Americans recruited to DCU Mercy by head coach Mark Ingle this year. While the latter is following in the footsteps of dad Chip who played with Ballina in the 80s, Mayze had less to go on when deciding on her overseas destination.

DCU Mercy's Alarie Mayze clashes with The Adress UCC Glanmire's Glanna Smith during a Womens Super League basketball match at the Mardyke in November. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Her journey to this point started with a ‘showcase tournament’ back home where she impressed enough to net an agent. DCU, with its combination of studies and sport, entered the frame when a planned move to Spain didn’t work out.

Recruitment is an art as much as science. Both parties can perform all the due diligence in the world and still find that they just aren’t the right fit but Mayze, a touch of homesickness aside, has embraced her first stint outside US borders.

“I talked to the coach, Mark. First phone call, I knew he was very genuine, and I could tell right off that I was going to fit right in. That’s when my agent went back to the negotiations and here I am taking care of the opportunity instead of doing my Masters in a few years’ time.”

Mayze and Greenberg were pivotal in Mercy’s ability to withstand a surge from WIT Waterford Wildcats in the semi-final but the 18 points claimed by the former was only one angle on a performance which also called for a shadowing job on Rachel Thompson.

That all-round input didn’t come naturally. Mayze wasn’t even allowed to shoot the ball in her first two seasons with Southern Miss but she had the Lady Eagles’ best three-point average by her senior year. That’s a steep rise in standards.

Her work on defence was always there. Her college coach, Joye Lee-McNelis, described her as one of the best on ball defenders she had ever coached, and one of the best to ever wear the team’s yellow and black.

Hailed as a teammate who has never been shy with a backslap or a high-five, she was labelled by Lee-McNelis as a player with “a warrior mentality, a physical mentality, a kick-your-butt kind of mentality defensively”.

It’s a spirit the player has had to engage given the different on-court culture she, like so many Americans who make the journey across this side of the Atlantic, has encountered in these new and unfamiliar surrounds.

“I would definitely agree on the physicality of the game over here. I had talked to a couple of coaches about it back in the States and they had told me to get ready for that.

“They kind of let you play a little bit more over here.

“That’s something that I had to get ready for, not just mentally but physically, putting in the work, going to the gym, lifting. Getting with the pace of the game over here too. It’s great, very different.”