Heartbreak for Mercy Mounthawk in U19 schools final - but U16s bring title home

There was heartbreak for Mercy Mounthawk in the National U19A Boys All-Ireland Schools Cup basketball final as they edged by a single point in a thriller against Belfast's St Malachy’s in a 54-53 classic.

Ryan Calo notched 16 points on the way to claiming the MVP, while Jake McCotter top-scored for the victors, on 17 points. Daniel Bowler was Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk’s top scorer on 15 points, while Donal O’Sullivan and Eddie Sheehy finished with 13 each in a match that went down to the wire.

In fact, trailing by one with time elapsing, the Tralee school had two free throws - one would have tied the game, scoring both would have won it - but unfortunately it wasn't to be for the Kingdom side.

Earlier in the day there was better luck for the Tralee college as Mounthawk claimed the U16A Boys title after a 55-39 win over Malahide Community School at the National Basketball Arena.

Paddy Lane picked up the MVP after his 21 point performance, while Thomas Kennedy also caught the eye with an impressive 27 points for the victors.

A super three-pointer from Kennedy late in the third quarter stopped some Malahide momentum and gave his side a cushion that would help them see out the win.

In the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U19A Girls final, Mercy Waterford proved too strong for Loreto Abbey Dalkey running out 61-26 victors.

Our Lady of Mercy's Sarah Hickey is presented with the trophy by President of Basketball Ireland PJ Reidy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It was a standout performance from Mercy Waterford's captain Sarah Hickey, who bagged 30 points in the game.

Caitlin Gloeckner (12 points) and Orla Dullaghan (8) also contributed on the scoresheet in what was the most one-sided of the four finals played on Wednesday.

In the U19B Boys decider, it was St Munchin's of Limerick who lifted the trophy after they defeated Blackrock 59-41.

MVP was awarded to Liam Price after the game, following his 27-point performance.