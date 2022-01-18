Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin leads Coláiste Ailigh to glory as four All-Ireland titles decided

National League star Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin led the way with 33 points - outscoring the entire Laurel Hill side in the 48-27 win.
Colaiste Ailigh players celebrate in front of their supporters after the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U19 B Girls Schools Cup Final win over Laurel Hill SS at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 18:36
Nathaniel Cope

Limerick's Laurel Hill suffered defeat to Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup at the National Basketball Arena.

Ní Chuinneagáin was recently named December’s MissQuote.ie Division 1 player of the month playing for LYIT Donegal and she again showcased why she’s making waves in the National League.

Coláiste Ailigh led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 by half-time and appeared to be coasting to victory. But Laurel Hill came roaring back into the contest with Holly O’Neill and Jana Zundel inspiring the mini-renaissance before the Donegal school saw out the win.

There was also disappointment for the other Munster school in action on Tuesday with Cistercian College, Roscrea falling to a 44-31 defeat to Coláiste na hInse, Bettystown in the U16 Boys final.

Colaiste na hInse players and coaches celebrate with the cup after the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U16 C Boys Schools Cup final win over Cistercian College, Roscrea. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Colaiste na hInse players and coaches celebrate with the cup after the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U16 C Boys Schools Cup final win over Cistercian College, Roscrea. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ebenezer Ehige claimed the MVP with 19 points, while Louis O’Shea also impressed picking up a 10-point haul for the Co Meath school.

Joe Finn (10), Paul MacCarthy and Robert Kennedy (6 each) led the scoring for the Tipperary side.

Elsewhere, Mount Anville won the U19C Girls final in the first game of the finals week, beating Pipers Hill 39-33 at the National Basketball Arena. Grace Prenter claimed the MVP after a brilliant 22-point haul for the victors.

In the U16C Girls final, St Louis (Louth) were 57-50 winners over Pipers Hill College of Kildare. They were inspired by MVP Sofia Fernandez Bustos, who finished with 34 points.

There are four more finals on Wednesday with Mercy Mounthawk of Tralee involved in the 16A Boys and U19A Boys deciders. St Munchin’s College of Limerick are in the U19B Boys final against Blackrock College while the lone Girls final on the card is the U19A clash between Loreto Abbey Dalkey (Dublin) and Our Lady of Mercy (Waterford).

