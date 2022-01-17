Ireland clinch dramatic win over West Indies

Andy McBrine and Harry Tector both hit half-centuries as Ireland beat the West Indies by two wickets to seal victory in their three-match one-day international series.

Having lost the first match by 24 runs, Ireland had won the second, rescheduled clash by five wickets to take the series into a decider, with the visitors turning on the style to secure victory in Kingston with 31 balls to spare.

Things had started well for the West Indies as Shai Hope cracked 53 from just 39 balls at the top of the innings after Ireland had won the toss and elected to field.

But he fell to Craig Young, with the hosts losing three wickets for just four runs as the middle order failed to take hold of proceedings.

Jason Holder ensured a competitive score with an impressive 44 before being run out, with the West Indies posting a total of 212 all out - Odean Smith unbeaten on 20 from 10 balls.

Ireland could not have made a more contrasting start as William Porterfield was out off the first ball of the reply, caught by Akeal Hosein off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph.

Captain Paul Sterling (44) put on 73 runs with McBrine before he was trapped lbw by Hosein - but then McBrine and Tector went to work, the pair shining once more to add 79 for the third wicket.

McBrine (59) and Tector (52) would eventually fall and there was a wobble from the tourists with no-one else scoring over 11 - but they still had enough to get over the line as Young found the boundary to score the winning runs.

Andy McBrine said: “It means a lot to the team – the last 3 to 4 weeks hasn’t been easy on us, but there’s a fighting spirit left in us and we showed that today.

“There was a nice bit of spin in the pitch today – I just had to change up my lengths and keep it as simple as possible and force them to make mistakes – and that has happened in the last three games.

“I struggled a bit to get my timing with the bat, I just ground it out and waited for my ball as much as I could. Harry and I kept things simple, we were always up above the required rate, so didn’t need to lapse into anything we didn’t need to.

“Player of the Series means a lot personally, but I’m firstly jus trying to contribute what I can to the team.”

Paul Stirling added: “We’re delighted, it’s not every day we go on away trips and turn over a side like the West Indies. Really proud of the lads that we can go 1-nil down in the series and come back to win the next two games and take the series. We may have been fortunate to win the toss three times, but we still had to go out and perform, so we’re delighted. We’re a pretty tight unit, we always have been, it’s one of our strengths. Harry Tector has been amazing – his consistency over his last 10 knocks has been outstanding, we hope he can continue that, but it’s not a time to put pressure on him. He has so much potential, it’ll come down to how much he wants it, and I think he does want it.

“Andy McBrine epitomises what an Irish cricketer should be – the heart he shows. It’s not easy to come back from being hit on the head, but he showed commitment and passion to help win us the game today – that partnership was key with Harry today, and all off the back of his bowling which has been magnificent.”

West Indies Men v Ireland Men, 3rd ODI, Sabina Park, Jamaica, 16 January 2022

West Indies 212 (44.4 overs: S Hope 53, J Holder 44; A McBrine 4-28, C Young 3-43)

Ireland 214-8 (44.5 overs: A McBrine 59, H Tector 52, P Stirling 44; A Hosein 3-59)

Ireland Men won by 2 wickets