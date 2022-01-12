Man charged for providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at Tokyo 2020

Prosecutors in the US have charged a man with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Eric Lira, a “naturopathic” therapist from Texas, allegedly distributed multiple drugs, including human growth hormone, “for the purpose of corrupting” the Games.

The 41-year-old is the first person to be charged under the Rodchenkov Act, a new anti-doping law governing international sports competitions.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement: “At a moment that the Olympic Games offered a poignant reminder of international connections in the midst of a global pandemic that had separated communities and countries for over a year, and at a moment that the Games offered thousands of athletes validation after years of training, Eric Lira schemed to debase that moment by peddling illegal drugs.

“This office sends a strong message to those who would taint the Games and seek to profit from that corruption.”

In addition to the charge under the Rodchenkov Act, Mr Lira — who has been taken into federal custody — is also accused of conspiring with others to violate America’s drug misbranding and adulteration laws.

He allegedly obtained “misbranded” versions of drugs which are widely banned throughout competitive sport from sources in Central and South America before issuing them to athletes in the US.

The maximum term of imprisonment under the Rodchenkov Act is 10 years, while the maximum term of imprisonment for conspiring to violate the misbranding laws is five years.

US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart welcomed the charges against Mr Lira.

“We knew it [the Rodchenkov Act] could be a game-changer for the good of clean sport,” he said in a statement.

“Now with this first case arising under it, which has protected the integrity of this past summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, we are thrilled with its implementation and the power that it brings in holding athlete support personnel or other conspirators accountable, like the defendant here.”