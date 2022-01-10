Novak Djokovic ‘pleased and grateful’ for Australian visa appeal victory

Novak Djokovic ‘pleased and grateful’ for Australian visa appeal victory

Novak Djokovic plans to stay and compete at the Australian Open after winning his visa appeal (John Walton/PA Images).

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 13:34
Mark Staniforth & Meg Hill,  

Novak Djokovic is “pleased and grateful” that his appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia was successful and he wants to “stay and try to compete” at the Australian Open.

Judge Anthony Kelly quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release the Serbian from detention within half an hour.

But Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation of Djokovic’s visa in a process that could drag on for a number of days.

The world number one tweeted: “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen.

“I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

“For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

