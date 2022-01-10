Basketball Ireland confirm Cup final schedule

The Pat Duffy Cup final between C&S Neptune and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is fixed for Saturday, January 22nd at 6pm
Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 13:14
Colm O’Connor

Basketball Ireland chiefs have confirmed the schedule for their InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals weekend. 

The Pat Duffy Cup final between C&S Neptune and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is fixed for Saturday January 22nd at 6pm. The decider will be shown on the TG4 YouTube page from 5.45pm with full deferred coverage of the game from 7.45pm on the station's main channel.

The Paudie O’Connor Cup final between The Address UCC Glanmire and DCU Mercy is live on TG4 from 5.10pm on Sunday  January 23rd and tips off at 5.20pm.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan said: “We witnessed a cracking weekend of semi-final action down in Cork and we are hugely excited to be preparing for the Cup finals at the National Basketball Arena in less than two weeks’ time. Although we will only be at 50% capacity due to the current government restrictions, we know that the supporters who do get a chance to come along to Dublin will ensure it’s a terrific atmosphere for all seven InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup Cup finals. We’re delighted to have TG4 on board once more for our Pat Duffy Cup and Paudie O’Connor Cup finals, as we showcase the best of Irish domestic basketball.” 

The five finals not shown on TG4 will be streamed live on Basketball Ireland’s YouTube channel. Ticket details for spectators will be released later this week.

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup fixtures.

Friday, January 21st: U20 Men's National Cup final: UCC Blue Demons v UCD Marian (6.15pm) 

Saturday, January 22nd: IWA Cup final: Killester BC v Rebel Wheelers/Clonaslee BC (11am); Presidents' National Cup final: UCC Demons v Drogheda Wolves (1.30pm); Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup final: C&S Neptune v Garveys Warriors Tralee (6pm).

Sunday, January 23rd: U20 Women's National Cup final: Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats (11am); Women’s Division One National Cup final: Griffith College Templeogue v NUIG Mystics (1.30pm); Paudie O'Connor National Cup final: The Address UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy (5.20pm).

