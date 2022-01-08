Impressive Neptune seal National Cup final slot 

Pat Duffy Men's National Cup semi-final

C&S Neptune 103

NUIG Maree 92

A stunning C & S Neptune performance saw them overcome a resilient NUIG Maree side in this highly competitive Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup semi-final at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Cork side were expected to see off the westerners - appearing in a first semi-final - on their home court and captain Roy Downey was delighted to have achieved that target.

Downey said: “It was a game that we never looked likely to lose and although we played some great basketball in spasms our defending coming down the stretch wasn’t good enough especially after having a 20 point lead.”

A late rally by Maree ensured a tense finish but the Cork side now have their sights firmly on a final against Tralee Warriors later this month.

Downey added: “We have Belfast Star next weekend but look this team have some great players and leaders and we will look forward and enjoy the final because that’s where we wanted to be at the start of the season.”

The opening exchanges were all about the scoring skills of Maree's American Deondre Jackson who was in rich scoring form

Neptune gradually found their stride and with Nil Sabata battling at the post they were soon back on parity.

In the closing minutes of the quarter Neptune got their noses in front and with Miles Washington finishing with a superb move to the hoop it gave them a 24-20 lead.

The Maree second American Jeryn Lucas made a good contribution when introduced as he nailed a long-range three-pointer in the 14th minute that tied the game.

Cian Heaphy was the one player that had a hot hand and he brought his tally to 12 points in the 15th minute as Neptune led 35-31.

When Cian Heaphy took off the from the top of the quay and produced a slam sunk the stadium erupted but once again Jackson replied with a basket and bonus on the next possession.

Neptune finished the half in style with Sabata finishing with two free throws that helped the Cork side lead 53-43 at the break.

On the restart Neptune kept up the pressure with Roy Downey hitting consecutive three-pointers they surged into a 15 point lead in the 24th minute.

In the closing minutes Neptune played champagne basketball and when Colin O’Reilly nailed a stunning three pointer with 1.45 remaining in the quarter his side had extended their lead to 17 points.

Neptune still led 81-64 and they remained in control in the early exchanges of the fourth quarter.

Sabata was still up for battle and with Downey and Heaphy winning key battles the game looked over as a contest with five minutes left on the clock.

Heaphy went coast to coast and when he finished with his second dunk of the game it brought another huge applause from the home fans.

Neptune became careless in how they defended coming down the stretch as Maree closed the gap to eight points with two minutes to go.

The Cork side responded and backed by their home support they finished the game in style and ran out deserving winners.

Scorers for C & S Neptune: C Heaphy 25, M Washington 19, R Gittens 16.

Scorers for NUIG Maree: D Jackson 25, L Krajic 25, L Tvrdic 10.

C & S NEPTUNE: G Walsh, J Hannigan, R Downey, K O’Donoghue, D Varma, C Heaphy, M Washington, N Sabata, C O’Reilly.

NUIG MAREE E O’Rourke, D Jackson, J Burke, S Cummins, E Rockall, O French, P Freeman, L Tvrdic, J Lucas, L Krajic, K Hannsberry, B Burke, O Holland.

Referees: M Nazimek (Dublin), C Perry (Dublin), C White (Dublin).