Warriors end five year wait for Cup final

Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup semi-final

Garveys Tralee Warriors 79

DBS Eanna 70

Garveys Tralee Warriors advance to the Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup final following a stunning win over Eanna in a pulsating semi-final at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite only shooting 5/36 from outside the arc the Warriors' intensity at the post and in defence eventually got them over the line.

It is the first time that the Warriors have reached a Cup final - and stalwart Kieran Donaghy admitted that failure to progress had weighed heavily on his shoulders

"This is a very emotional day for me as I have been trying to get this club to a cup final for a few years and we have finally made it. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but they were all good looks and in the end we found another way to win.

Next week Donaghy will line out with Austin Stacks in the Munster Club SFC final against St Finbarr's and he thanked his (GAA) club for allowing him play this weekend.

Donaghy added: “I must thank Austin Stacks for giving the opportunity to play and thankfully I came through unscathed and now it’s a huge fortnight for the sporting public of Tralee.”

.@starryboy14 of @warriors_bc reacts to booking their spot in the @Insuremyhouseie Pat Duffy Cup Final 🏀🎙 pic.twitter.com/SKmfsJwmak — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 8, 2022

A stunning three-pointer from Aaron Calixte gave the Warriors the perfect start just seven seconds into the game that was followed by a neat Eoin Quigley drive to the hoop.

Eanna did not lose their shape and a massive slam sunk from American Devin Gilmore has their fans on their feet as they reduced the deficit to three points 11-8 in the fifth minute.

In the closing minutes of the quarter the Warriors lost their shape and a superb Stefan Zecivic three-pointer saw Eanna take a three point cushion 22-19.

On the restart, Eanna got a run on the Warriors and after three minutes they surged into a seven point lead.

The Tralee coach John Dowling resorted to bringing some of his starters back on court when the game was threatening to slip away from them. Daniel Jakobaitis executed a lovely basket in the 16th minute to reduce the gap to three points.

Some of the Warriors substitutions were baffling in this period and with 3.10 remaining to the interval, the Dublin side were 39-34 to the good.

Nikolo Roso was the man driving Warriors forward at every opportunity but Eanna went in at the break leading 43-40.

A Jokubaitis basket on the restart was followed by another from Darragh O’Hanlon as suddenly the Warriors looked to be in the ascendancy. The Kerry outfit continued with some strange substitutions while their shooting options were questionable given they had only made one three pointer out of 19 attempts.

Ramonn Nelson posed the Tralee defence all sorts of problems but with Donaghy having a tremendous quarter it helped the Tralee side entered the final quarter with a 58-54 lead.

Quigley gave the Warriors a perfect start with a basket but Alex Dolenko replied with a basket and bonus point.

The sides were level at 60 points each following a Zecevic basket with eight minutes remaining.

Eanna to their credit responded to the wake-up call and surged into a five point lead with 6.22 on the clock.

Coming down the stretch the lead changed hands on a few occasions and when Donaghy drove on the baseline with two minutes remaining he edged his team into a two point lead. It was a case of seeing out the closing minutes as the Warriors held out for the win amid ecstatic scenes at the Neptune Stadium.

Scorers for Garveys Tralee Warriors: N Roso 20, E Quigley 17, F O’Sullivan 9.

Scorers for Eanna: R Nelson 16, S Zecevic 13, D Gilmore 8.

DBS EANNA: A Odunuga, H Netsiyanwa, R Nelson, J Verschoyle, L Lovic, S Zecevic, S Desnica, N Lynch, A Dolenko, D Gilmore, R Carroll, D Heaney, M Reynolds, J Wilson.

GARVEYS TRALEE WARRIORS: B Cotton, N Roso, A Calixte, Z Kaletka, F O’Sullivan, O Michalczuk, D O’Hanlon, K Crowe, K Donaghy, D Jokubaitis, J Fernane, S Bowler, E Quigley, A Fleming, R Elksnis, P Fleming.

Referees: M McGettrick (Dublin), D Caballe (Athlone), U Kutjevac (Dublin).