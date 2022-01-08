Basketball making up for lost time on overdue return to Cork

It’s 30 years now since they took the Cup final out of Cork — or at least since the last one was played in Cork — but thanks to an inspired if serendipitous call back in the sport’s bleakest winter of 2009-2010, it’s 12 years now since they brought the Cup semi-finals back to Cork.

How everyone and everything has been the better and happier for it. What was supposed to be a one-off — a nod to the silver jubilee of the opening of the Neptune Stadium which coincided with the host club being drawn against their great old rivals Blue Demons in the last four — has become a fixture in the Irish basketball and indeed sporting calendar: the second weekend of the year means Cork and the Cup semi-finals. It no longer needs to revolve around a Demons-Neptune semi-final, as was the case for three of its first four years back on Leeside. Their venues, their city, is enough.

The sentiment was encapsulated by a tweet by Moycullen’s Dylan Cunningham a couple of days ago, accompanied by a photo of the Neptune Stadium and its double-tiered stands. ‘I’ve had some of my best and worst games here — doesn’t matter! Nowhere like it! Never mind Tallaght, this is the home!’

It was quickly endorsed by Eamonn Gallagher, the former Notre Dame player. Though he won two of the first three U19 Cup finals staged in Tallaght, quickly followed by three consecutive senior Cups also won out in the Arena, he too conveyed his “love” of playing in the Stadium. He didn’t declare a preference for it or the Arena but then there was no need to. Now everyone can get the best of both worlds: Cork for the semis, Tallaght for the finals.

There is an even greater sense of anticipation than usual ahead of this weekend’s hoops festival on Leeside. Crowds may be the lowest Neptune and the Parochial Hall will have accommodated for a Cup semi-final weekend on account of Covid restrictions but at least there is a Cup semi-final weekend. Last year we had none. We had no basketball at all. It’s two years since we had anything like this.

What adds an extra edge and element of intrigue to the weekend is that some big and proud clubs and teams are back exactly where they were two years ago. Back then they let it slip. More than the rest of us, they’ve waited 24 months for this.

TRALEE AND THE SEMI-FINAL HURDLE

For all Tralee basketball has achieved in its latest national league incarnation as the Warriors over the last five years — a Superleague won on the floor, another only lost off it to go with the two Champions Trophies they won in their first two seasons — there is one glaring gap: they’ve yet to win a Cup. In fact they’ve yet to contest a final.

If you want to know why Kieran Donaghy will be togging out today just a week out from a Munster club football final with Austin Stacks, you now know why. The only other game he’s played this season for the Warriors was also in the Cup; less than 24 hours after helping Stacks to a win over back-to-back county champions East Kerry that opened up a route to win a county championship themselves, Donaghy contributed to another monstrous first-round home win, this time over a Ballincollig side that otherwise has been unbeaten all season. One of the most pivotal and defining moments from that game was when Donaghy dived full-length to win a loose ball and stop a Ballincollig fast-break, the kind of hustle plays a man now just seven weeks short of his 39th birthday isn’t supposed to do but the kind that wins Cup games and Cups.

Donaghy, of course, has won Cups before: two of them in fact as a Tralee Tiger. But the last of those was 15 years ago. For all he’s achieved in sport and in the sport since, the thought of the Warriors never having played in January in Tallaght jars at him. Especially when they’ve been so close.

The past two Cup semi-final weekends in Cork, Garvey’s Tralee have been there, only to underperform: firstly in 2019 when they were upset by Killester in the Mardyke, and then in 2020 by DBS Éanna in a packed Neptune. Pat Price coached them on both occasions, and while his teams would rebound from both losses to go undefeated for the rest of the season, he’s intrigued as to what the Warriors response will be now, being back in a Cup semi-final, in Neptune, against Éanna once more.

“Those two losses were and still are pretty painful for those guys,” says Price who will be an interested bystander, being a co-commentator on the live stream Basketball Ireland are putting on for the game. “They’ve had a lot of success but everyone wants to win the Cup as well. They need to be careful though and make sure they play the game rather than the occasion. And what will make it all the trickier is that Éanna will be well primed for it. The core of their team and imports are pretty much intact from two years ago. They’re well used to playing with each other and they’re the kind of team that has had success trying to keep Tralee off balance.”

It’s certainly as tricky a tie as Tralee could have got. Outside of Ballincollig who are 8-0, the next two teams with the best league record at the moment are Tralee and Éanna with a 6-2 record. Everyone else in the league has already dropped at least four games.

He’s been impressed and encouraged by what he’s seen from Tralee this year though, especially the performance of his former assistant, John Dowling. Tralee have often tended to go for a big outside name with either an American or Cork accent as their head coach — from Ken Black who guided them to a Cup semi-final and top-flight promotion in ’89, to Timmy McCarthy, Russ Bradburd, Mark Burnsen and Price himself — but this time they astutely adjudged that Dowling, a teacher and coach in the local Mounthawk school, offered the required blend of continuity, local knowledge and sheer basketball smarts.

“John has done an amazing job,” says Price. “He’s had to navigate and manage a lot of changes in the lineup, not just with Covid and injuries, but with the turnover in players since the [2019-2020] season. I know from talking to Rus who was over visiting a few weeks ago, he was very impressed by how well he conducts a session, and just from watching the rotations he’s playing in games, he has a very clear vision of what he wants for Tralee basketball. He’s blooding and playing young players like James Fernane and Stephen Bowler at key times in big games. He hasn’t been shying away from giving them their head. It’s like a machine, the way himself and Jimmy Diggins have Tralee basketball set up.”

He sees it in the academies the two local feeder clubs, St Brendan’s and Tralee Imperials, are attracting. The Donaghy vision has been realised; just as he as a kid used to watch and want to emulate John Teahan as a Superleague player, now another generation has grown up watching and aspiring to be Warriors like Donaghy, Fergal O’Sullivan, Eoin Quigley.

The likes of Fernane and Bowler were only in their early teens when the Warriors went into the Superleague with the likes of Ryan Leonard. Now, while Leonard and another handful of recent Warriors are playing college ball in the States, they’re filling the void that was left. Just like Tralee have withstood the departure of Price, they’re also doing fine without Paul Dick, replacing him with American Aaron Calixte, who is averaging 25 points a game and whose ability with taking care of the ball Price believes will be decisive against Éanna.

The team even looks like they’ll be able to survive the eventual retirement of Donaghy, something this year’s league has something of a dry run of.

But that day hasn’t yet come; word is Donaghy will likely play on next season when his GAA commitments probably won’t be as hectic. And he’s certainly still around today. After the last two Cup semi-final weekends in Cork, it represents unfinished business.

NEPTUNE: IDEAL VENUE, BUT ALSO IDEAL HOSTS?

The Address UCC Glanmire fans show support for their team in last night’s National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

It’s not just Tralee who are out to make sure it’s not a case of third-time unlucky. Neptune are in a similar boat.

After hosting and winning the last Cup final in Cork — a derby win over North Monastery inspired by MVP Terry Strickland — it took the sport’s most fabled club 21 years to win a Cup in Dublin. That 2013 win though proved to be more the end rather than the start of something.

The following year they looked set to reach back-to-back finals, only to trip up at home in the semi-final to Dublin Inter, a team exclusively comprised of Eastern European players that is no longer in the league. Then two years ago they blew a winning position against eventual Cup winners Templeogue; had they missed only 12 instead of 16 free-throws they’d have advanced.

In fact, other than beating Demons en route to that 2013 success, Neptune have lost the other four Superleague semi-finals they’ve staged since the Cup returned to Leeside. Paul Kelleher, who has coached Neptune but also against them in some of those semi-finals, has a plausible theory that any home advantage Neptune have in a Cup semi-final is often negated by how much the opposition are energised by playing in what Cunningham and others would view as the home of basketball, or at least of the Cup.

This afternoon their opponents are Cunningham’s neighbours, NUIG Maree, who are bidding to become the first Galway team to ever reach the final of a senior men’s top-flight national competition. You can’t discount them from pulling it off. They’ve already knocked out Templeogue, who had won three of the previous five Cups, and won either the league or Champions Trophy in their ‘off’ year.

Actually, Maree’s presence and Templeogue’s absence adds another interesting dynamic to the weekend. All four men’s Superleague coaches — Dowling with Tralee, Charlie Crowley with Maree, Colin O’Reilly with Neptune and Darren McGovern with Éanna — are only in their 30s; with no Price or Mark Keenan — a nine-time finalist and six-time winner as a coach — on the sidelines, the age-profile is considerably reduced.

Don’t mistake youth for inexperience though. Colin O’Reilly has been winning Cups as a player since he was MVP in the U19 final for Neptune 21 years ago and was player-coach to Demons teams that won back-to-back Superleague Cups in 2014 and 2015.

While he may no longer be the force of old as a player – that force being the best native player in the league this millennium – he is still a wily and vital on-court contributor, chipping in with an average of 10 points and 24 minutes a game, and built as both a coach and a player for moments like this weekend.

He also has on his books a nice blend of professional players – two Americans and two Bosmans – young players in form and with an edge like Cian Heaphy and rejuvenated veterans like Gary Walsh and especially Roy Downey (averaging 15ppg) who have been to the Cup mountaintop before.

Maree may well rise to the occasion but Neptune have the pedigree and individual experience to finally get back to a final.

Third time lucky for them as well as Tralee, you’d think.

DCU NO MERCY OR HAS WILDCATS TIME FINALLY COME?

When Éanna upset then league champions Tralee this day two years ago, it wasn’t remotely the biggest surprise of the day. Instead that was reserved for the women’s. Not only did Killester edge seven-time champions Glanmire but league leaders DCU were shocked by Brunell who at the time were among the bottom three teams in the league. No one could have seen it coming.

DCU would channel the hurt of that to go on and win their first league in 13 years but until they win again in Cork — and probably then in Tallaght — it still hasn’t fully gone away.

Under normal circumstances it would be hard to see DCU being caught at the same stage again but these aren’t normal circumstances. Like most setups, they’ve had players unavailable to train and play in recent weeks.

And then there’s who is in the opposite corner. WIT Waterford Wildcats actually are ahead of DCU in the current league standings — along with the two teams playing in the other — all-Cork – semi-final, they’re 6 and 2 in the league, whereas DCU are 5 and 4 — and have that ideal blend of hungry and talented young players in the Hickey sisters, Kate and Sarah, and camogie county star Abbie Flynn to go with veterans like Cathy Kavanagh, Steph O’Shea and Sinead Deegan who have played for the national team but haven’t yet won a senior national title.

As well as that they’ve had an interesting and impressive coaching ticket. Gillian Hayes is not only the best player to ever come out of Waterford or indeed possibly even Munster and the mother of the Hickeys, she was head coach to the team the past four seasons.

But now she’s stepped back to assume a similar role as she does with James Weldon and the senior national team, that of assistant coach, allowing Tommy O’Mahony, an international coach himself with various Irish underage teams. It has offered that perfect blend of continuity and freshness, and could deny DCU once more.