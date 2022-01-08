DBS Éanna bidding to divert the Tralee Warriors ‘juggernaut’ in National Cup semi

DBS Éanna coach Darren McGovern hopes his side can produce the required amount of roadblocks to halt “the juggernaut that is Tralee” when the sides collide in today’s Pat Duffy Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium (4pm).

McGovern has revealed that preparations for the showdown with the Warriors has been severely hampered by Covid cases in the camp but is nonetheless relishing pitting his wits against John Dowling.

“Cup semi-final weekend in Cork was a goal of ours this season. We are delighted to make it back here. We had two great performances against (Belfast) Star and (Team 360 Financial) Killorglin to get to this point,” McGovern explained.

“Now we face the juggernaut that is Tralee.

“Their American duo has been fantastic for them, but it would be silly of us to think that’s that about them. They have great balance and flow to their team. Our job is to disrupt that flow and we’ve been concentrating on doing so.”

He admitted: “Our prep has been severely hampered after having some positive cases in our camp, along with others isolating at different times. It’s a very testing time for everyone I’m sure, but our focus is Saturday. I’m excited, the guys are and I’m sure it’ll be a great game.”

His counterpart, Dowling, balks at the juggernaut comparison. Instead, he uses the term “underdogs” to describe his team.

“I don’t think there is a fan in the country who’s not excited to see cup semi-finals back in Cork and we are no different. It’s going to be very special to be back in Neptune after a year’s absence.

“We have huge respect for Darren (McGovern), everyone at Éanna and what they have achieved over the last number of years. They are a well-balanced group, with massive experience and are going to be hard to get the better of.

“Coming in as underdogs this time will suit us and we are looking for a gritty, determined, performance from our guys.”

The second semi-final is set for 6pm and pits C&S Neptune, who last won the Cup in 2013 and NUIG Maree who are making a first appearance at this stage of the competition.

The Galway club eliminated defending champions Griffith College Templeogue and UCD Marian on their way to the last four, however Charlie Crowley, NUIG Maree head coach, feels this tie will be a big step up.

“We travel to Neptune in what will be our most difficult game to date. Playing any team in a semi-final is tough, but coming up against Neptune in Neptune Stadium is arguably the toughest. We had an exciting game down there earlier on in the year, where we just fell short. They’ve got top pros, top Irish players, and a great coach. To beat that we know we’ll have to be on top of our game. The lads dug deep to get the (Super League) win against a free-scoring Killorglin side. It was important that we got over the line against them, as we were behind for a five minute period, but our talent shone through towards the end. The lads have been training hard the last week or so in preparation for this semi-final. They know the magnitude of it, no point trying to hide it, it’s this team’s first-ever game at this stage of the competition. Hopefully we can put in a good performance, as only that will give us a chance."

Colin O’Reilly, C&S Neptune player/coach, feels the sides are evenly matched. “The cup is a special competition in Irish sports and we are glad to be still involved at the business end. We have navigated the Christmas period well considering the current climate and looking forward now to playing our first game in three weeks. We may have some rust to begin the game with, but hopefully the adrenaline of a cup semi-final will push us through any tough spots. It should be a very interesting high-paced game, with high level players on view.”