Dr Una May appointed Sport Ireland chief executive.

Dr. Una May has been appointed as Sport Ireland's new chief executive.

She succeeds John Treacy who retired from the role on December 31st.

The new CEO has been Sport Ireland’s Director of Participation and Ethics having previously held the role of Director of Anti-Doping. She led the creation of a world class, globally recognised Anti-Doping Programme from a greenfield base, and has also grown the grassroots local delivery of sport, through the ongoing development of the National Network of Local Sports Partnerships, growing core investment in this area.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said: “I congratulate Dr. Una May on her appointment as Chief Executive of Sport Ireland. Una has developed a strong reputation as a dynamic and ambitious sports leader and has a track record of delivering results. I wish her every success in bringing the mission for sport in Ireland to the next phase of development and in achieving the ambitious targets set within the Government’s National Sports Policy”.

Sport Ireland Chairperson Kieran Mulvey added: “Dr. Una May was selected from a field of extremely experienced and capable candidates. Una brings huge experience to the role and has been a strong advocate for ethical and inclusive sport in Ireland and internationally. She has been a prominent figure in many of Sport Ireland’s key projects over the past number of years. Her deep knowledge of the sector and passion for the work of Sport Ireland has led to her engagement with almost every area of Sport Ireland’s business from Anti-Doping to Child Safeguarding, the promotion of grassroots participation through the Local Sports Partnerships and National Governing Bodies to the development of the Sport Ireland Campus. On behalf of the Board of Sport Ireland I congratulate Una on her appointment as Chief Executive and wish her every success."