Basketball: Expect fireworks as Cork rivals clash in cup derby

For much of the holidays, the latest instalment in this great rivalry loomed tantalisingly on the horizon.

All concerned were fretful it would be cancelled. Now fears have subsided. The Address UCC Glanmire take on Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell tonight. Expect fireworks.

“It was always looming over our heads,” admits Glanmire forward and Irish international Casey Grace.

“We kept saying to ourselves ‘hopefully it goes ahead’. Our league games got called off as a precaution. Luckily, it looks like it will go ahead because we all love the Cup.

“We did all say to ourselves, ‘let’s do everything we can. Be careful. Do not go out too much. Do not see too many people. Sanitise at training every time we get a water break.’ Little stuff like that to do the best we can. It can still happen, but we said we need to do everything we can to minimize the risk.”

A cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium for the county’s famed derby and a fitting hurdle for Glanmire.

The Cork SuperLeague club is adorned with prestige players. Irish international starlet Claire Melia was the headline-grabbing addition, but as the points per game tallies for the likes of Gianna Smith and Carrie Shephard prove, this is far from a one-starlet side.

Grace openly admits when considering their team at the start of the season, winning the cup was one of three targets. Having to overcome their regional rivals is an added bonus.

“I love it, to be honest. Two local teams playing against each other. Normally it is the loud crowd, an unbelievable atmosphere. I know it is not a full crowd but to have some there will be great. You know all the girls too. I like playing against people you know; you know their game.”

And that is important for Grace. Nerves are already present, but she knows how to channel them.

Settled thanks to extensive pregame analysis and thoughtful team-mates.

“All week I would get nervous. As soon as we start layup lines during the warmup and you are five to seven minutes away, you are settled. Once you get started, you forget all about it.

“Claire Melia is always trying to keep me calm and make sure I’m not nervous. I really appreciate that. She is a really clever player. An unbelievable team-mate. I am delighted she is down with us. We all are.

“I think the more you know going into a game, the more you are prepared for. It gives you confidence. If you are one on one, and you know someone likes to go left or right, it really helps. It is a subconscious thing. You go over stuff again and again until it becomes natural.

“If you see an out-and-out shooter on the three-point line, you just know you have to get out there.”

For Brunell’s Sinead O’Reilly, this tie carries personal significance. Her love for the sport was instilled by Glanmire where she played for several years alongside her twin sister, Orla. Now she lines out against them as captain.

“It does mean more. They are a very strong team, having played with them for years I know they are a serious unit. But it isn’t my main focus. My focus is getting to the Cup final. Whoever we met was going to be a challenge.”

Since joining the northside club she is yet to beat her former outfit. Brunell last reached the cup final in 2020, the year of O’Reilly’s return. A combination of study and injuries kept her away from the sport since 2012. Then current coach Tim O’Halloran reached out with an invitation.

What she found shocked her initially and took some getting used to. The game had changed and so had many of the faces. O’Reilly is the oldest player on the team this year. With that comes a certain pressure and intricate responsibility.

“I came back last year and we’d a youngish team. This weekend we have a very young team. I think I am 10 or 12 years older than some of the girls. I took on the captain role, which I guess is more of a motherly role. That sounds kind of sad!

“We also have Edel (Thornton) who is super experienced and helps in that sense. The comradery is still there. It is about striking a balance. Some of them are 18,19, 20. They want to live their lives but are still dedicated. It is about taking a step back sometimes and realising that.

“In college and underage, I was probably more vocal. Aggressive really. But the team we have now, I’ve gotten to know them and from my perspective, it helps to include one of the three Cs, be compassionate. I think I am getting soft in my old age!

“I have been there. I understand the ups and downs. These girls are working part-time jobs, going to college. It is about managing that. That is where I am leading as opposed to shouting and roaring.”

Like Grace, nerves are a challenge during game week. She too draws on what she can to help control them. So much of basketball is about moulding past experiences, as these two veterans can attest.

Gradually building a bank of isolations, moves, and plays. In O’Reilly’s case, it is further bolstered by her family fortune.

As well as sister Orla’s success at home and abroad, her older brothers Niall and Colin starred for UCC Demons as they collected league and cup titles. Colin is currently player/coach with C&S Neptune. That sounding board has proved invaluable in recent weeks as she strives for her own triumph.

“When I am texting Niall or Colin about this week, they can say this is what you do before a cup semi-final. They have been there and done it. Both of them have played up to my age. They have all those experiences. I am lucky. Being able to chat it over with them, it is just such a reassurance. I am not mad here. They have done it too.”