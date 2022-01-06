High-wire semi against Brunell? Just what we need, says UCC Glanmire's Mark Scannell

NATIONAL Cup semi-final. Friday night lights. A Cork city derby. Just what UCC Glanmire's players need, believes head coach Mark Scannell.

The local derby against Brunell at Neptune Stadium (6.15 pm) kicks off a 13-game semi-final weekend in Cork, with games also taking place at Parochial Hall.

Cup veteran Scannell's been around long enough to know these games can shape the remainder of the campaign. Lose and it's a long run into spring. Win and the players invariably ride the momentum into Cup final weekend.

“First of all, it’s important to say that we are very lucky to be playing sport at this very difficult time in society," said Scannell. "In saying that, we are looking forward to a very difficult game. Brunell are having a great season, they are well-coached, very organised and have some of the very best players in the country. Throw in two good Americans and the fact they’ve been to the last two finals and you see the task ahead.

The Address UCC Glanmire coach added: “Big games, big occasions and a local derby make this exactly what our team needs right now. We’re ready, we’ve prepared as well as possible and hopefully, we give the performance on the night that we will need. We have a great tradition in the Cup and it’s been a while since we won it, so I have great belief that this group will not be found wanting come Friday night.”

Call it cross-city cuteness or not, but Tim O'Halloran, the head coach of Singleton Supervalu Brunell has labelled UCC Glanmire “huge favourites” ahead of the InsureMyHouse.ie-sponsored semi-final.

“Like all other teams, preparations have been hampered, but we will not use that as an excuse. Glanmire will be huge favourites, with the players they have they have been flying in the league, but I have a great young team and I have huge belief in them. Let’s hope we just give the fans a great occasion, as we all could do with something enjoyable.”

Brunell reached both the 2019 and 2020 finals, while UCC Glanmire last tasted Paudie O’Connor Cup success in 2017, which was the club’s fourth year in a row to lift the title.

The second women's Cup semi on Saturday sees WIT Waterford Wildcats take on DCU Mercy. The sides have met twice in the Super League already, with one win apiece, but neither head coach thinks those games will have any bearing come this weekend.

“Both teams know each other a lot better now than in the previous meetings” DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle said. "The last one was badly hampered by players missing due to the Covid outbreak. It remains to be seen what effect it will have on both squads, as both teams had cases in the last two weeks."

Reigning Superleague champions DCU Mercy last lifted the Cup in 2018 and Wildcats coach Tommy O’Mahony highlighted his opponents pedigree. “Coming up against a powerhouse - the likes of DCU Mercy - as always is a daunting task. The last few times we have met both teams have been understrength, so past results count for nothing. After being off for two weeks we know we have to put in some extra work in order to competitive against a top team like DCU. We know how special the Cup is and we are really looking forward to playing for a chance to play in one of the biggest games of the year. Saturday can't come quick enough for us.”