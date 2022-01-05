NFL playoffs: Three spots still up for grabs on final weekend of the regular season

THE NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.

To finish off the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders AFC game was moved from daytime to primetime. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the post-season.

“Each week has a life of its own in the NFL. It’s having a life of its own since the beginning, and that’s the way we need to treat things around here,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “And the more, the longer that we’re here, the more people will realise that every week is going to feel like this coming week.”

Also in the mix for the final wild-card slot in the AFC — New England owns one of them — are the Colts, the Steelers and the Ravens. If Indianapolis win at Jacksonville on Sunday, they're in. Pittsburgh (8-7-1) gets in with a win at Baltimore (8-8) and a Colts loss, as long as - wait for it - the Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a tie. In that case, both teams would get a seat at the seven-team AFC post-season table.

Baltimore needs all sorts of help, but is mathematically alive and must break a five-game slide against Pittsburgh. The Ravens would get the nod if they finish at 9-8 with the Chargers and Colts because they swept the other teams. But they wouldn’t go if Miami also gets to 9-8. The Colts would get that tiebreaker based on conference record. If the Raiders lose and finish 9-8, they would still make the playoffs if Indianapolis and Pittsburgh both lose. The Chargers would be eliminated with a loss.

The AFC playoffs have gone through Kansas City the last two seasons, but are poised to head through Nashville this time. With the Tennessee Titans beating the Dolphins and the Chiefs losing to Cincinnati, Week 18 begins with the Titans holding top spot in the conference and they’ll stay there into the post-season as long as they beat the Texans. The Chiefs (11-5) could get the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory but would need Tennessee to lose at Houston.

In the NFC, the Packers clinched the No. 1 seed last weekend and ensured Philadelphia of a playoff spot. That ensures there won't be a whole lot of suspense left for the final week of the regular season. The one remaining NFC playoff spot will belong to the 49ers if they beat the Rams for the sixth straight time. If they don’t, the Saints will be in with a win over the Falcons.

Meanwhile, Washington’s NFL team say it will unveil its new name on February 2 and that it will not be called the Wolves or RedWolves.

Commanders, Defenders, Red Hogs, Armada, Presidents, Brigade and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were the other finalists.

Team president Jason Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organisations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.

Here’s how the entire AFC and NFC picture shapes up with one game left to play:

AFC

SECURE

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5): Motivation to get the top seed includes extra time to get running back Derrick Henry back in the lineup.

2. KC Chiefs (11-5): Their winning streak came to an end in Cincinnati, but they still look like they’ll be a handful in the postseason.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6): With their first division title since 2015 in the bag, they’ll move on to trying for their first playoff win since 1990.

4. Buffalo Bills (10-6): Beating the Jets will give them a second straight division title and a good chance at round three against the Patriots.

5. New England Patriots (10-6): There’s nothing like playing the Jaguars when it comes to getting right on the scoreboard.

PLAYOFF POSSIBLES

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7): The Colts stumbled against the Raiders, but, as noted with the Patriots, the Jaguars make it easy to get right.

7. San Diego Chargers (9-7): A win in Las Vegas on Sunday night would likely lead to another AFC West matchup in the Wild Card round.

8. LV Raiders: (9-7): Plenty of people counted the Raiders out in early December, but they’ve proven to be a tougher team to eliminate than anyone expected.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1): Monday night’s emotional sendoff to Ben Roethlisberger will be the lasting memory of an inconsistent season in Pittsburgh.

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8): Another close loss extended their losing streak to five games, but it didn’t quite erase their playoff chances.

*Projected wild card matchups (No. 1 Titans bye), Chargers at Chiefs, Colts at Bengals, Patriots at Bills.

NFC

SECURE

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3): Clinched top seed in the conference, and a weather edge, by blowing out the Vikings.

2. LA Rams (12-4): Their comeback in Baltimore meant more once the Cardinals won in Dallas.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4): Antonio Brown aside, Tom Brady and co have a chance to make sure his absence is an afterthought in the post-season.

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5): They may have prevailed on Sunday with better timeout management and they may get another shot at facing the Cardinals.

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5): Snapping their losing streak may not get them the division title, but it was still a welcome development for Arizona.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Nick Sirianni got the Eagles in the playoffs in his first season on the job.

PLAYOFF POSSIBLES

6 San Francisco 49ers (9-7): They rank above the Eagles in the standings, but the vagaries of making the playoffs mean there’s still work to do in Week 18.

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8): If you’re looking for the biggest Rams fans in the world, check New Orleans.

*Projected wild card matchups: (No. 1 Packers bye), Eagles at Rams, 49ers at Buccaneers, Cardinals at Cowboys.










